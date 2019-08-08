Taylor Swift Said Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Feud Made Her ‘Happier’ Than Ever

Swift discussed her years-long feud with Kanye West and wife 'KUWTK' star Kim Kardashian in an interview with 'Vogue.'

Taylor Swift had a lot to say in an interview with Vogue out Thursday as part of the singer’s spot on the cover of the fashion magazine’s highly-coveted September issue, and she even talked about her 2016 feud with rapper Kanye West and KUWTK star Kim Kardashian.

Swift told Vogue that the feud, which inspired her sixth album, reputation, helped to make her “happier” than ever.

“All these things taught me something that I never could have learned in a way that didn’t hurt as much,” Swift said. “Five minutes later, I’d feel like: That was horrible. Why did that have to happen? What am I supposed to take from this other than mass amounts of humiliation? And then five minutes later I’d think: I think I might be happier than I’ve ever been.”

Swift noted that despite the fact that she’s found positive aspects of the feud, she wouldn’t be sending a thank-you note to the West family any time soon.

The “Bad Blood” between the rapper and the pop star began all the way back in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards when then-32-year-old West stormed the stage and took the microphone from then 20-year-old Swift. She was accepting an award for “Best Female Video” for her 2009 hit “You Belong with Me” from her sophomore album Fearless, per a Rolling Stone report from the time.

As history says, West grabbed the microphone from Swift to say that Beyoncé deserved the award.

“Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time,” West infamously said. “One of the best videos of all time!”

But things seemed good between the superstars, and the two had appeared to make nice. In a now-deleted Instagram post (Swift deleted all of her posts on the social media platform before she released her reputation album in 2017), Swift thanked Kanye for sending her flowers on Instagram. The “You Need To Calm Down” singer even joked that the two might one day join up on a presidential ticket, tagging #KanTay2020 at the end of her post.

WELL SO THIS IS A THING THAT’S HAPPENING. September issue of @voguemagazine and I’m so so so grateful to Anna, Tonne Goodman, Sergio Kletnoy and basically anyone who was like ‘yeah she can be on the Sept issue cover’. What an amazing experience shooting with @inezandvinoodh. pic.twitter.com/Aj7ocN6VLg — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 8, 2019

But in the words of Swift’s “Call It What You Want,” all the flowers grew back as thorns, and the two reignited their feud in 2016 when Kanye released “Famous,” a track in which West claimed that he made Swift famous, used derogatory language to describe her, and said the two might “still have sex.”

At the time, Swift’s team released a statement that said the singer never approved of the song, and that West had even asked Swift to release it on her Twitter account, which she declined to do. At the 2016 Grammy Awards, in which Swift accepted the award for album of the year for her 2014 hit album 1989, Swift seemingly took a jab at the lyric.

“There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” Swift said per Insider.

After months of back and forth between West, his wife Kim Kardashian West, and Swift, things came to a head in July when Kardashian West released video on her Snapchat story that seemed to show Swift approving the lyrics in a phone call.

Swift maintained she never knew about the specific lyric where West used a derogatory term and claimed responsibility for Swift’s fame, per Insider.

As a result of the video, people flocked to social media to mock Swift, who released an iPhone notes-app defense at the time, per Insider. Kardashian West famously compared Swift to a snake, which birthed a motif for Swift’s reputation.

Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, which has seen snakes go by the wayside in favor of butterflies, is due out August 23. She most recently released “The Archer,” the album’s fifth track, as a promotional single.