British Bombshell Jourdan Dunn Spreads Legs In Skimpy Black Bikini

Jourdan Dunn updated her Instagram on Thursday with a sexy photo that sent temperatures rising.

In the tantalizing snap, the Victoria’s Secret model was sitting on a yacht with her legs spread open while she enjoyed a refreshing beverage. Dunn wore a revealing black bikini with a bandeau-style top and high-cut bottoms. Her toned body was on full display as she held up one arm and gave the camera a sultry gaze. She accessorized the look with a simple pair of hoop earrings. With a full face of natural makeup and her hair was tossed to one side, Dunn looked stunning.

The geotag for the photo indicated that Dunn was somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Santorini, Greece. With the blue waters and cliffs in the background, the shot was all about enjoying summer.

Her fans loved the snap, with many leaving behind dozens of fire emoji. Others let the British model know how stunning she looked in the photo.

“Ohh la la,” one fan wrote.

“Stunning gal,” said another.

“You’re the view tbh,” a third follower joked.

Dunn recently celebrated her birthday. The beauty turned 29 on August 3, and the mother of one definitely has a body worthy of envy.

One way Dunn keeps her body in shape is with boxing. In an interview with Byrdie magazine, she said she found the atmosphere and high energy around the sport to be fun. She also said that boxing gave her a confidence boost.

“I definitely feel it’s a way for me to relieve some stress, especially during the freestyle round when I’m just going at the bag!” she said, adding that this style allows her to let it all out.

When asked how she stayed motivated to work out, the model said thinking of her goals helps her stay on track.

“I want to aim to achieve it. An image of what I want to look like and how strong I want to be [helps too]. And the fact that I actually always feel good afterward! The hard bit is doing it, but then after, you feel amazing,” she said.

Taking part in the sport appears to pay off.

Dunn has always been active. She said when she was younger, she played rugby. It also helps that her brother, Antoine Dunn — a boxing instructor — is her personal trainer.

Fans can keep up with Dunn by following her Instagram account.