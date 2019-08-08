Rumored New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Dayna Kathan Hangs With Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Brittany

Dayna Kathan is reportedly employed at SUR Restaurant.

Dayna Kathan continues to fuel rumors of her alleged addition to Vanderpump Rules by spending tons of time with the series’ cast members.

Most recently, after a Hollywood Life report revealed she was on the outs with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Kathan was spotted hanging out with longtime stars Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Cartwright during a group visualization meditation session with Serah D’Laine.

In a photo shared by Doute on Instagram, Kathan was seen posing beside Cartwright, who she reportedly had issues with due to a moment that took place during Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, Kathan briefly appeared on Season 7 during an episode that featured a guy’s night between Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Peter Madrigal and Tom Schwartz at the Mondrian in West Hollywood, California.

On the show, after Cartwright called her now-husband and learned that there were women in his room, she used a slanderous term to describe Kathan and the other ladies involved.

The episode also featured scenes from Cartwright’s bachelorette party, which ended up being the first of many.

According to another post shared by D’Laine on her Instagram page, Scheana Marie was also present during the filmed meditation session but did not pose for photos with her co-stars.

At the end of last month, an insider spoke to Kathan’s new role on the show, noting that she would likely be featured in a full-time role on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules as “an additional ‘Witch of WeHo.'”

“Dayna is coming in hot – she is really tight with Stassi [Schroeder, 31], Lala [Kent, 29], Katie [Maloney, 32], and Kristen [Doute, 36] in particular and has wanted to be a part of the show for awhile now,” the insider said, per Hollywood Life. “She’s worked at Sur and been friends with the cast for awhile now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that.”

While the report said Kathan and Cartwright didn’t get along, Doute’s recent photo of the two of them seems to suggest they’ve made some positive progress when it comes to their relationship.

The source then said that Kathan is friendly with James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, who was hired as a server at SUR Restaurant months ago before production on the series’ eighth season began.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.