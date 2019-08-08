WWE News: Hall Of Famer Explains Why Dolph Ziggler Should Beat Bill Goldberg At ‘SummerSlam’

As fans saw on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Dolph Ziggler won’t be facing The Miz at SummerSlam after all. After weeks of Ziggler mentioning his name in promos and criticizing his performance against The Undertaker two months ago at Super ShowDown, Bill Goldberg made his way to the ring and confirmed that he would be Ziggler’s opponent at SummerSlam. This came mere minutes after it was also teased that Shawn Michaels might be making another one-off return to the ring to face the WWE veteran.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, who was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the D-Generation X stable, aired his thoughts on the Ziggler vs. Goldberg match on the most recent episode of his X-Pac 1, 2, 360 podcast. Talking about the match in general, Waltman noted that Goldberg got a good reception from the audience when he appeared on this week’s Raw, which could mean that the match may “work as designed” and be appreciated by fans at SummerSlam.

Although many are expecting the 52-year-old Goldberg to pick up the win against Ziggler, Waltman said that WWE’s best bet would be to give Ziggler the victory, given that he’s an active, full-time performer who deserves to look good in a match against a WWE Hall of Famer who hasn’t worked in a regular capacity for the company in more than 15 years.

“I would like to see Dolph win this,” Waltman explained. “I think that would be a good gesture. Since this is a work and everything, and one shouldn’t have too big of an ego, maybe it would be good to give back to the business and leave Dolph better off than when he started this.”

Per Wrestling Inc., it’s highly likely that Goldberg’s return to the ring for SummerSlam on Sunday was designed to help him “get the bad taste out of his mouth” after his Super ShowDown match against The Undertaker proved to be a disappointment for a number of fans. The publication noted that Booker T recently suggested something similar, hinting that The Undertaker chose to fight again at Extreme Rules in July so that he can make up for his poor performance at the previous month’s pay-per-view.

In addition, Wrestling Inc. opined that Ziggler should be a more suitable opponent for Goldberg, given that he’s more than a decade younger and still capable of carrying a match against a part-time performer. However, publications such as The Ring Report disagreed with Waltman’s comments about Ziggler being deserving of the victory against Goldberg, as the outlet pointed out that the former Universal Champion would likely be booked to win in order to further erase the memory of the debacle at Super ShowDown.