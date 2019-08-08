Kate Upton’s Sexy, Black & White ‘Hump Day’ Post Leaves Fans Wanting More

Kate Upton’s latest Instagram share is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on social media know, Upton has been posting quite a bit on the platform in recent weeks, and each and every photo that she shares is earning her rave reviews. While she’s been alternating between throwback and current photo shoots, one thing is for sure, she oozes confidence in every since image. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Upton sizzles in a gorgeous black-and-white photo.

In the shot, the model closes her eyes and shakes her head while her long, blonde tresses fly in the air. She closes her eyes, wearing a big smile on her face while also showing off her pearly whites to the camera. The model appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the photo, letting her true beauty shine through.

To go along with her megawatt smile, Upton wears a long black button-down shirt as well as a pair of short white shorts that she grabs with her hands. In the caption of the photo, the bombshell wishes her fans a happy “hump day,” and it’s earning her plenty of attention, amassing over 54,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments.

While some followers commented on the image to let Kate know that she looks incredible, countless others simply gushed over her killer figure. Of course, there were a few others who commented on the image with their choice of emoji.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU KATE,” one follower gushed.

“Dude. You always look amazing, but of late you are looking better than ever. So awesome to see,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Wow incredible beauty God gift,” one more commented.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Upton switched up her normally glammed-up look for something just a bit more casual. In the snapshot, Kate trades in her dress and looks chic in a sexy workout ensemble instead. The model goes for an all black-and-white look, sitting on the ground and leaning her arm against a large, black workout ball. The 27-year-old wears a sheer black pullover that falls off her shoulders as well as a tiny white tank top that leaves little to be desired with the model spilling out.

According to the caption of the post, Kate was promoting her Strong 4 Me Fit app after having partnered with Sports Illustrated. Like most of her photos do, this one earned her a ton of attention with over 155,000 likes in addition to 560-plus comments.