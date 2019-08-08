Shannon Beador Confirms She And Gina Kirschenheiter Developed A Bond During ‘RHOC’ Season 14

Shannon Beador dished on her relationship with her co-star during Tuesday's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Shannon Beador appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live where she addressed her current relationship with Gina Kirschenheiter.

Following the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador confirmed that she and Kirschenheiter are now in a good place before reminding a caller that they did not end things well after filming Season 13 last year.

“We’re good… We’re good,” Beador confirmed, according to an August 7 report from The Daily Dish. “I’ve been there for her this season and we did develop a bond.”

However, when the caller said he believed Kirschenheiter had attempted to be a good friend to Beador throughout Season 13 as she coped with the end of her 17-year marriage to David Beador and the weight gain she experienced thereafter, Shannon disagreed.

Beador went on to debate with the caller on whether or not Kirschenheiter was truly there for her during Season 13, adding that she and Kirschenheiter have discussed the matter. And while she disagreed with the caller, she acknowledged that he was entitled to have his own opinion about what went down.

While it was Beador who was going through a very rocky time in her life on the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, it was Kirschenheiter who faced a number of hardships during production on Season 14, including a DUI arrest and a falling out with her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will know, Kirschenheiter was arrested in February, and in June, she and her soon-to-be-ex-husband were involved in an alleged fight at her Southern California home, which resulted in his arrest.

Following Matt’s domestic violence arrest in June, an insider told Radar Online that Kirschenheiter was leaning on her co-star Tamra Judge for support as Judge had also been through a messy split while filming.

“Although the two have had their share of differences in the past, Tamra is, ultimately, one of the strongest women in the world. They are closer than ever right now,” the insider said. “Tamra has been like a big sister to Gina and she’s been so helpful with everything, including the kids.”

Kirschenheiter shares three children with Matt, including seven-year-old Nicholas, five-year-old Sienna and four-year-old Luca.

To see more of Beador, Kirschenheiter and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.