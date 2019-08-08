Farrah Abraham Dubbed Mentally Unstable As Sports Bra Video With Daughter Sophia Horrifies Fans

Farrah Abraham appears to be receiving very mixed feedback to her latest Instagram update. The former Teen Mom OG star took to the platform last night for a mother-and-daughter video with 10-year-old Sophia. The workout-centric footage appeared to show 28-year-old Farrah and her only child enjoying themselves as they danced around to country music with moves ranging from barn dance style to hip-hop bopping.

Farrah made her video a mash-up. While various moments from the dance session were shared, all showed the mother of one flaunting her fit physique in a tight gray sports bra with hot pink leggings. Sophia appeared appropriately clad for a child of her age, with a simple black t-shirt and camouflage-print skirt.

A caption from Farrah reminded fans that she’s a cut above the rest when it comes to motherhood.

Fan comments have been pouring in. While not all were slamming, many were. The most upvoted comment appeared to call Farrah an attention-seeker, although other viewers seemed more concerned about the star’s psychological state.

“I’m legit becoming concerned about this girl’s mental health,” a fan wrote with 74 users agreeing.

“Her mental illness has been on display for quite a while now!” a user replied.

A popular comment also appearing to probe Farrah’s mental health proved particularly damning, although it did rack up the likes.

“DESPERATE. Even Sophia is getting embarrassed of you and your behavior. When you started attempting to twerk, she got in front of the camera as if she was blocking you on purpose. You need mental help,” they wrote.

Elsewhere, the star’s fans seemed to be expressing an element of horror.

“Wtf did I just watch,” a user wrote with 61 individuals agreeing.

“So disappointed,” another said.

Pleas also seemed to be being made.

“Someone help this woman. Save this child,” a fan wrote.

Farrah seems particularly prone to social media trolling. This somewhat-disgraced celebrity will frequently rack up countless hurtful comments, although many fans would argue that their concern for Farrah’s daughter is justified. This mother has raised eyebrows with her internet-circulated sex tapes, topless or nude photos, plus her recent and unexplained activities in Dubai.

Speculation that Farrah may be working as some form of escort has made The Hollywood Gossip‘s headlines, although Farrah herself has made no confirmation of such activity.

Feedback to Farrah’s video wasn’t one-sided, though. More supportive fans did give Farrah the thumbs-up, with one fan asking “what’s wrong” with a mother enjoying a little dance time with her daughter.

