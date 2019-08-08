Irina Shayk Sizzles In A Neon Bikini In New Photos

The Victoria's Secret Angel is stunning in a neon bikini in Ibiza.

Irina Shayk’s seriously toned model body was on full display in stunning new photos taken of the star while vacationing in sunny Ibiza. Sizzling new snaps shared by TMZ show the Sports Illustrated model getting pretty wet in a bright neon green bikini as she enjoyed some well-deserved downtime on a yacht with her mom and daughter.

Victoria’s Secret model Irina stood out and left very little to the imagination in her seriously bright two-piece swimwear look, which was made up of a low-back crop top style top and a pair of equally skimpy thong bottoms.

The paparazzi snaps showed the model – who recently announced her split from boyfriend Bradley Cooper – making her way back onto the boat by climbing the ladder while soaking wet after taking a dip in the ocean as she rocked a pair of large hoop earrings.

The Russian star headed to the Spanish island with her mom Olga and her 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, who she shares with Bradley. While back on dry land, Irina was spotted holding one of her daughter’s hands while her mom held the other one as she covered up a little more in a nude crochet cover-up and white sun hat.

The snaps come shortly after TMZ reported that Shayk and Cooper have agreed to have 50/50 custody of their daughter in the wake of their split and will both live in New York City.

As for Irina, she’s not exactly a stranger to showing off her insane body in her swimwear or her underwear.

The star recently showed some skin in a stunning photo posted to her Instagram account as she flashed her toned abs in a blue bikini in a mirror selfie she shared with her 12.5 million followers just last month.

But it’s no wonder the gorgeous supermodel wants to show off her body, as Shayk has previously admitted that there’s a lot of hard work that goes into keeping her body looking so fit and toned.

Speaking to Women’s Health in a 2016 interview, Irina actually admitted that she “hates” cardio but has tried her hand at jiu-jitsu to get and stay fit and healthy.

“It’s great. It’s a Japanese self-defense discipline, but because there’s so many possible move combinations, it’s brilliant for constantly challenging my body and pushing it to exhaustion every time,” she said of her workout regime, revealing that she does the exercise with her personal trainer.

“I do it four times a week when I’m at home in New York, then if I’m traveling I try to work out in my hotel room or at work during breaks, focusing on simple barre moves that don’t need any equipment and really work my arms and bum,” Irina added.