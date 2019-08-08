Natasha Bedingfield Shows Off Cleavage In See-Through Garment

It’s been nine years since Natasha Bedingfield last dropped an album, but that’s all going to change later this month.

Titled, Roll with Me, the “Love Like This” hitmaker will release her long-awaited new album on August 30, via Universal Records.

In her latest Instagram upload, Bedingfield posed in a shot shared in black and white. Her hair was swept across her face while she wore a see-through black garment. The item of clothing showed off her cleavage, but covered her breasts.

In her caption, she mentioned that Kenneth Cappello took the photo. She geotagged the image as Milk Studios, a well-known photography studio.

Within 16 hours, the shot racked up just under 2,000 likes, proving to be popular with her 141,000 followers.

“I LOVE THIS PHOTOOOOO!!!” R&B singer Keri Hilson commented.

“You look amazing!!” one user wrote.

“What a babe,” another follower shared.

“Beautiful Tash!” a fourth mentioned.

Bedingfield’s new album will consist of 18 tracks, four which are considered bonus tracks, and a collaboration with rapper Angel Haze, per Apple Music.

The full track listing:

“Kick It” “Roller Skate” “Everybody Come Together” featuring Angel Haze “Hey Papa” ” King of the World” “It Could Be Love” “Where We Going Now” “Can’t Look Away” “Can’t Let Go” “No Man I See” “Sweet Nothing” “I Feel You” “Wishful Thinking” “Real Love” Bonus track: “Roller Skate” (Acoustic) Bonus track: “Kick It” (Acoustic) Bonus track: “Everybody Come Together” (Acoustic) Bonus track: “King of the World” (Acoustic)

To support the upcoming release, Natasha will embark on a “Roll With Me” tour across North America, which is scheduled to start in October.

Bedingfield first to rose to fame in 2004 when she released her debut track, “Single,” which peaked at No. 3 in the U.K and No. 57 in the U.S. The British singer-songwriter’s second single, “These Words,” topped the U.K. charts and entered the U.S. top 20 at No 17.

Loading...

Her biggest single to date, “Unwritten,” became her first top-five single in the U.S. and has gone 2x platinum after sales of over 2 million, according to RIAA. The track earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Her debut album, Unwritten, released in 2004 topped the U.K. album chart and went 3x platinum, selling over 900,000 copies there alone, per BPI. In 2005, she was nominated for four BRIT Awards.

In total, Natasha has had five top-10 singles in the U.K. and two singles to enter the top five in the U.S.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of familiar names, including Sean Kingston, Nicki Minaj and Simple Plan.

In 2009, she married American businessman Matt Robinson. In December 2017, she gave birth to their first son.

To keep up with Natasha’s comeback, follow her Instagram account.