Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Graceless’ Behavior Would Have ‘Appalled’ Princess Diana, Claims Biographer

A royal biographer has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behavior would have appalled Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Royal Biographer Colin Campbell, who has authored three books about the British royal family, said in an interview with Woman magazine the Harry and Meghan can be charming when it is in their favor, but they are “otherwise graceless,” the Daily Mail reported.

“Diana would be appalled, she had enough nous to know when to put on a show. She was very aware of how important it was to be gracious, while Meghan — and Harry to an extent — trot out the charm when it suits them, but otherwise are graceless.”

Campbell, who claimed to be a confidante of Diana, also said Meghan, 38, and Harry, 34, are “depriving” their fans by being “pretentious.”

Campbell went on to criticize Meghan specifically, whom she said does not understand what being a member of the royal family entails.

“Her behavior shows a lack of understanding and appreciation of what being royal is. I’m not sure who she thinks she is behaving this way,” she said.

The biographer also said that the duchess would not be able to “hustle” her way to from the bottom to the top like she did as an actress in Hollywood. In a revealing interview with Good Morning Britain, Campbell said she had a bad feeling that the duchess did not understand things she needed to understand, adding that there was a big difference between being a celebrity and being a royal. More specifically, Campbell pointed out that royals do not “hustle,” per The Daily Mail. She went on to say that the values of being a royal are different from what Meghan might be used to, but that she needed to embrace them.

“She’s an actress, she needs to come up with a new act!” she said.

Lady Colin Campbell speaks out on Meghan Markle: ‘Diana would be appalled’ #MeghanMarkle https://t.co/A4ALzJEdTs pic.twitter.com/p52HYIGi6S — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 8, 2019

Last month, Campbell criticized Meghan for guest editing the September issue of British Vogue magazine, adding she was never an A-lister and that she needed to stop behaving like one.

“Royalty do not behave like celebrities do. It’s cheap, vulgar and irresponsible,” she said, adding that the duchess was letting down her fans by behaving the way she does.

Campbell went on to say that she was “rooting” for Meghan to succeed in her role, but added that she had an “awful feeling” about her future if she stayed on her current path.