Fans Flip Out Over ‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell’s Adorable Photo Of Daughter Vaeda

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell just posted the most adorable photo ever of daughter Vaeda Luma to Instagram, prompting lots of sweet comments from her followers about the infant.

The baby appeared to be seated in a chair to help her stay upright and was wearing a bib that said “love” on it and a sparkly headband for some extra pizazz.

One fan remarked, “Stop it, her happy little face is too much.”

Another stated, “She is the freaking cutest.”

Vaeda was born on February 21 to Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured at 19 and 3/4 inches.

The young family appears to be in a good place after it was reported by E! Entertainment Television that the couple endured some personal struggles before their daughter’s birth. Catelynn and Tyler lived separately for a month as they focused on their own personal wellness, worked on their union with a marriage counselor, and dealt with the aftermath of a devastating miscarriage which occurred just prior to Catelynn’s pregnancy with Vaeda.

The MTV stars revealed they were expecting their third child to Us Weekly in September 2018. Catelynn called Vaeda their “rainbow after the storm,” in reference to her 2017 pregnancy loss. Reportedly the couple was using birth control when Catelynn suddenly became pregnant.

“This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Catelynn and Tyler have been a couple since they were in middle school. They found themselves in the unlikely predicament of facing teenage pregnancy and welcomed their first child together, Carly, when they appeared on the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant together. They would later place her up for an open adoption and are reportedly still involved in her life.

The couple then welcomed daughter Novalee Reign in 2015.

Tyler recently posted to Instagram an original poem he penned about overcoming adversity.

After the touching poem, Tyler noted in the comments that he loves to write early in the day and enjoys taking a moment where he can reflect on all the good things in his life. He also noted that he hoped his post would touch those who might be enduring any difficulties in their lives and lift them up.

Loading...

Tyler and Catelynn are one of the most popular Teen Mom couples due to their enduring love for one another. Fans are always hopeful the couple can continue to maintain their relationship and the family they have created.

Teen Mom airs on MTV.