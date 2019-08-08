‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, August 7: Brooke & Ridge Want Vengeance

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), who was shocked to learn that her granddaughter was alive. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had just told Brooke and Ridge that she did not give birth to Phoebe and that the little girl was really Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Brooke exploded while Ridge and Flo looked on.

Just then, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) entered the room. Brooke wanted to know if her father had been in on the scheme. Zoe told Brooke that her father had wanted to protect her because her life was in danger. Brooke raged that nobody had cared to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth about her baby. As the story unfolded and Brooke learned how the doctor had swapped the babies, she became outraged.

Both Flo and Zoe said that they had wanted to confess many times, but something always came up. Flo opined that everything was over now because the truth was out. Ridge pointed out that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) did not know and that it would devastate her. Ridge said that they would pay for what they did to Hope and Steffy.

Brooke felt betrayed because the Logan family had accepted Flo into the family. Ridge then called the authorities and let the cops know about Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) crime. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) tried telling Brooke that Flo felt very guilty about what she had done. However, Brooke wasn’t in the mood to listen to her excuses.

Hope is horrified when Liam reveals that the lie started with Reese and ended with Thomas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/6uSI9MNj5L #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/sKF84ySP1F — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 7, 2019

At the cliff house, Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) marveled over their daughter. They thought that it was incredible that they had been a part of Beth’s life without realizing it. Hope then asked Liam to tell her the story of Beth.

Liam relayed that Dr. Buckingham had switched the babies while Hope had been passed out at the Catalina clinic. He also told her that Flo had only pretended to be the baby’s birth mother so that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could adopt her. Liam shared that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) paid a hefty sum for the child. She and Steffy both thought that the adoption was legit.

Liam and Hope were grateful to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), who insisted that Phoebe was Beth. They were glad to have their family back together and to have a second chance.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.