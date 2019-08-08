Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, Stuns In A Bikini At The Beach With Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth showed off her bikini body while double dating with her new husband, her former husband, and his girlfriend.

Gwyneth Paltrow was showing off her impressive bikini body while hitting the beach this week with her husband Brad Falchuk, her former husband Chris Martin, and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson. New photos obtained by TMZ showed the stunning 46-year-old mom of two showing off her seriously fit and toned body as she soaked up the sun at the beach.

The new snaps showed the modern family – who didn’t appear to be accompanied by Gwyneth and Chris’s two children, 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses – hanging out together at the beach on a double date in the Hamptons. Paltrow and Martin were married for 13 years between 2003 and 2016.

While Dakota was a little more covered up in a white T-shirt for the beach day, Gwyneth put her seriously chiseled abs on full display in a plunging gray bikini top and a pair of blue shorts.

Falchuk, who Paltrow married last year, also opted to show a little skin as he was spotted in the new snap doing some sunbathing as he lay back on the sand while shirtless.

TMZ also shared snaps of Chris and Brad both taking off their tops to head into the water, while it was just earlier this week that The Inquisitr reported that Dakota was spotted showing off her own bikini body in a dark two-piece during another trip to the beach.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Bikini-Clad Double Date with Chris Martin https://t.co/cyP8TatTrr — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2019

But there’s no doubting that all eyes were on Paltrow as she put her insanely toned body on display in the paparazzi photos, with her abs taking center stage in her bikini top and short shorts combo.

But there’s a whole lot of hard work that goes into getting a fit and toned body like the one Gwyneth – who’s been very open about her dedication to a healthy lifestyle – has been showing off at the beach just over a month before celebrating her 47th birthday.

According to Emirates Woman, the actress and Goop founder follows the macrobiotic diet, which means she doesn’t eat refined carbs, white sugar, or processed food and doesn’t drink alcohol or caffeine.

Loading...

“[I snack on] raw almonds with raisins, or coconut water, or I’ll make a juice with kale, lemon juice, water, Vitamix and a little agave,” she’s said of her healthy diet. “I try to avoid barbecue potato chips. They’re my weakness.”

Paltrow is also a fan of Tracy Anderson’s 30-Day Method when it comes to working out to keep her body looking so good.

“When I first started working with Tracy, finding motivation was hard,” she previously said of the exercise regime, per The Mirror. “She advised me to think of exercise as an automatic routine, no different from brushing your teeth, to avoid getting distracted. Now it is part of my life.”