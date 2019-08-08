Mackenzie McKee’s Explosive Fight With Husband Revealed, ‘Teen Mom OG’ Mom Tells Him He Is ‘Ridiculous’

Mackenzie McKee made her Teen Mom OG debut on Monday night, and the drama was intense. The mom of three confronted her husband, Josh McKee, after she suspected him of cheating on her while he was away for a rodeo. While the couple appeared to work things out for the most part, OK! Magazine revealed the preview for the upcoming new episode and an explosive fight between the couple is shown.

In the preview, the two are outside fighting, with Mackenzie standing in the yard and Josh in his truck. Mackenzie yells at her husband and tells him that he is “literally ridiculous.”

Josh yells back, “And I’m f****** done,” as he drives away in his truck. As cameras watch the truck drive away, Mackenzie says, “I don’t want to be with Josh… at all.”

It is unclear what may have caused the fight between the two, but it appears that next week’s episode will be full of drama for Mackenzie.

Mackenzie is no stranger when it comes to reality television. The mom of three was introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and Josh found out they were expecting a baby together. Following their one-hour episode, Mackenzie was selected to share her story on the short-lived Teen Mom 3. Although the show lasted for only one season, Mackenzie maintained a strong social media presence. Following the cancellation of the show, there were rumors that Mackenzie would be added to Teen Mom 2. However, it was her Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus who was added to the cast.

Mackenzie updated fans about her life on her one-hour MTV special, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that rumors started swirling that she would be added to the Teen Mom OG cast. Mackenzie has been added as a “guest mom” for the final three episodes of the season, and it is unclear if she will be added to the cast full-time next season. She traveled to New York City last month to tape the Teen Mom OG reunion special.

While Mackenzie has to deal with drama with her husband, she is also dealing with her mom’s cancer diagnosis. Mackenzie has been open about her mom’s illness on social media, and on the most recent episode of the show, Mackenzie was shown breaking down to her mom when talking about her chemotherapy treatments. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie later revealed on social media that the scene was the “hardest” scene she has ever had to film.

Tune in Monday night to catch the all-new episode of Teen Mom OG on MTV.