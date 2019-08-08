‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Think Katie Maloney Schwartz Is Pregnant After Brittany Cartwright Posts Swimsuit Pic

The Bravo star sparks pregnancy talk after she covers up on the beach while her friends pose in bathing suits.

Vanderpump Rules fans are doing a double-take after a recent swimsuit pic posted by Brittany Cartwright left them wondering why her co-star is so covered up.

Brittany posted a cute beach pic to Instagram which shows her wearing a polka-dot one-piece swimsuit and a pair of shortie jean shorts. The Vanderpump Rules newlywed is joined by pals Lala Kent, who sports a bikini top and black shorts, and a fully-clothed Katie Maloney Schwartz. While her co-stars look ready for the beach, Katie is wearing long pants and an oversized top and cover-up as she lounges on a beach blanket with her friends. The post has prompted Vanderpump Rules fans to speculate that Katie could be pregnant.

While some fans wrote, “Katie sure wears a lot of clothes for the beach,” and asked, “Why is Katie so covered up?” others went right for the pregnancy predictions.

“They’re both in bikinis and Katie is fully clothed. Anyone else think she’s [pregnant],” one fan wrote. “I hope so!”

“I know Katie might be hiding a baby! Only time will tell! I cannot wait!!!!!!!” another wrote. “A baby on the way!!!! Woohoo!!”

Others blasted the speculation over the Vanderpump Rules star’s body and beach style as they defended Katie, who in the past has been a victim of body shaming on the Bravo reality show.

It is no secret that Katie Maloney and her husband, Tom Schwartz, have babymaking on their brains, so fans could be on to something. The Bravo stars, who reportedly legalized their three-year marriage last month, recently bought a new home in Los Angeles as they prepare for parenthood.

Us Weekly reported that during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March, Katie talked to host Andy Cohen about the couple’s move. The Vanderpump Rules star said the two “might be in escrow,” then added, “now we can have babies.”

During a separate appearance on the Bravo late-night show, Katie told a caller she and Tom are ready to become parents.

“I feel like 2020 is the year for baby Bubbas,” Katie said, per Bravo TV.

Schwartz has also talked about the couple’s future family. The Tom Tom co-owner previously told Us Weekly that he and Katie have been in “informal talks” about having kids.

“We haven’t inked anything. But I love babies,” Schwartz said.

Katie’s husband also told E! News he feels ready for fatherhood.

“I love kids,” Schwartz said. “I consider my dogs kids but yeah, I’m ready for kids.”

While fans will have to wait to see if Katie Maloney Schwartz is pregnant, there could be a Vanderpump Rules baby boom coming. Just ahead of her wedding to Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright told Us Weekly she’s “eager” to start a family and teased that the couple would start trying for a baby as soon as they married.

The Vanderpump Rules foursome has already predicted that they will have babies at the same time so their kids can all grow up together.