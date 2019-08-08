Scott Disick Making Out With Sofia Richie Is Creeping People Out

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have caused a stir. The 36-year-old and his 20-year-old girlfriend are currently in Italy where a high-profile Kardashian-Jenner trip has already made headlines. The ex-boyfriend to Kourtney Kardashian and his supermodel lady have made headlines of their own, though. As The Daily Mail reported yesterday, Scott and Sofia were photographed making out as they flaunted their romance on a boat.

Photos weren’t too heavy-handed on the PDA front, but they did show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star engaging in a full kiss with his girlfriend of two years.

Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s report have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. While some fans seemed to give the relationship the thumbs up, a marked number of responses suggested that viewers were a touch creeped out.

147 users agreed with a comment appearing to probe the relationship age gap and how things stood before Scott and Sofia hooked up.

“How can he feel comfortable kissing her?! She’s closer in age to his 9 year old son than she is to Scott! He looks like her father! It’s just so creepy to think he met her when she was 12 and was already a father.”

“Sofia is closer to Penelope’s age, too. It’s sick,” a user replied, with others agreeing.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick look more loved-up than ever as they join Kylie Jenner in Italy https://t.co/0mvILNB6Dl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 8, 2019

“The age gap is somewhat sick in itself, but the fact he knew her as a child and watched her grow is even more sick…” was a comment racking up 125 upvotes.

“Scott’s a real creep. Sofia is a foolish little girl. I really don’t get that relationship,” one user wrote.

Responses weren’t all one sided, though. Many users voiced positivity at seeing this father of three in what appears to be a happy, stable and long-term relationship. Those familiar with Disick’s rocky past will know that his womanizing ways were once a source of concern amid the Kardashian family, although he seems to have put the past behind him with Sofia.

The couple’s age gap nonetheless remains a talking point. Kris Jenner was seen grilling Scott back in 2017 when he first started dating Sofia. She asked Scott if Sofia was “Kylie’s age” on the family’s hit E! show.

One user appeared a touch surprised at the duration of the relationship, but their comment seemed positive.

“Who would’ve thought they would last? They seem quite happy,” they wrote.

Scott and Sofia are known for their social media PDAs, although Scott’s Instagram remains family centric, with updates showing him being a responsible and loving father to Kourtney’s three children. Together, the couple is co-parenting 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope and 4-year-old Reign.

Kourtney appears to have accepted Sofia into the Kardashian-Jenner circle, with the model mostly garnering positive reviews as paparazzi images show her enjoying time with Scott and his three kids.