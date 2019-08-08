Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini In Italy

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio has been spending time abroad in Italy lately, and she has been keeping her eager Instagram followers updated with sizzling snaps while she’s there.

In her latest snap, Ambrosio donned a minuscule black bikini, which barely covered her curves. The top was a bandeau style that left plenty of cleavage on display and had some interesting details in the middle, which drew viewers’ attention toward her curves. She also wore simple bikini bottoms, which had the same detail on the hips as the top, again highlighting her amazing figure.

Ambrosio’s hair was slicked back, as though she had just been in the water, and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. In this particular snap, Ambrosio posed on a boat in the middle of a body of gorgeous dark-blue water. The water lapped around her boat in gentle waves, and she stood on what looked to be some sort of walkway jutting off the side of the vessel.

Ambrosio clarified in the caption that she was spending time on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. That particular vacation spot seems to be a staple for celebrities lately as quite a few models and other celebrities have shared snaps from the dreamy destination this summer.

Ambrosio’s fans loved the snap, which received over 59,000 likes within just five hours, including a like from fellow model Doutzen Kroes.

“You’re so perfect,” one fan commented.

“Body goals,” another said.

Many of Ambrosio’s fans simply couldn’t seem to find the right words and decided to react to the shot by sharing a string of emoji instead.

Ambrosio has shared several snaps of herself wearing different bikinis during her vacation on the Amalfi Coast. However, fans are growing accustomed to seeing her incredible adventures this summer, as prior to heading to Italy she spent some time in Greece.

The Brazilian bombshell likewise brought her fans along with her on her Greek adventure and shared several snaps of her summer outfits — or lack thereof.

In a snap posted a little over a week ago, Ambrosio posed in a pair of ruffled bikini bottoms, accessories and little else. She wrapped a large, fluffy white towel around her hair for the shot, but remained topless while chatting on the phone.

On her Greek vacation, Ambrosio rocked several looks from her swimwear brand, Gal Floripa. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if she wears any Gal Floripa pieces on her Italian vacation.