‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Teases That She Is ‘Back Together’ With Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has kept fans guessing as to whether or not she and the father of her third child are together or not. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been full of ups and downs, and it is unclear if they are back together or not. However, the mom of three sparked rumors when she tweeted a photo of her and Chris with the caption, “Back together!” The picture included a link that directed fans to an article about the two celebrating their son’s birthday together. Yet, are they really back together?

As The Hollywood Gossip points out, it is unclear if the two are truly back together or not. The picture of the two together with their son isn’t a big deal and that in itself does not suggest that the two are back together. Over the past two years, Kail and Chris have done their best to work together to co-parent for their son, so it is nice to see them coming together for a birthday party. However, as the report also points out, Kailyn is the one who wrote “back together” with the photo, leading some to wonder if she meant they are back together romantically or simply together to celebrate their son.

Last month, Kailyn took a vacation to Hawaii with her friend and Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans were shocked to see Chris in Hawaii with Kailyn. Of course, fans were confused and didn’t know what to think, either.

Kailyn Lowry was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Kail found out she was pregnant with her oldest son with then-boyfriend Jo Rivera. The two tried to make their relationship work, but ultimately, they split. In recent years, the two have gotten along very well for their son, but it seems like there are new tensions between the two.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jo was allegedly upset that Kailyn took their son to Hawaii over his scheduled visitation. Reportedly, this is why Kailyn wasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 despite MTV cameras being present for the vacation. Jo is also reportedly not filming for the new season of the show, but he isn’t the only one of Kail’s exes that reportedly won’t be on the show. Javi Marroquin, Kail’s ex-husband, reportedly won’t be filming for the new season, either.

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom 2 will air on MTV. Until then, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.