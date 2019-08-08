Prince Harry Reportedly Took A Jab At Prince William In This Very Public Way

Prince Harry reportedly took a very public jab at his brother Prince William in the September issue of British Vogue Magazine that his wife, Meghan Markle, guest-edited. The father of Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor said in his comments about how committed he was to a certain cause, so much so that he was planning his family around it, reported The Daily Express.
Within the issue, Prince Harry spoke to primatologist Jane Goodall, a reported idol of his wife Meghan Markle, and together they discussed the issues of environmentalism and how having a child has affected Harry when it came to this hot button topic. Environmentalism is concern about and protection of the environment.
Prince Harry remarked that he has always had a connection and love for nature throughout his life. He then noted that he views environmentalism in a very different way than he did before he and Markle became parents. In the interview, he spoke about his future children, and in response, Dr. Goodall said, “Not too many.”
It was here that Prince Harry remarked that he and Markle were planning to only have two children in direct contrast to his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, who have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
This month we turned to you for ideas of accounts to follow featuring people, organisations and causes that you find inspiring or noteworthy. Thank you to each and every one of you who contributed! Many of you have suggested that we use this month as an opportunity to highlight lesser known organisations and shine a light on those working hard behind the scenes that may not get the level of attention that they so rightly deserve. These accounts showcase those persevering at the grassroots level, connecting our global community through a shared lens of giving back and helping one another. We were so happy to learn about them and are now able to share them with you! Thank you for being part of this collective conversation with us; we hope everyone has enjoyed discovering many of these accounts and engaging with each other on how we can all be Forces For Change. •All photos used above are from the accounts we are now following•
In The Daily Express story, correspondent Libby Purves noted that Prince Harry’s comment was “tactless” in reference to the number of children he and Markle planned to have. It was not only what appeared to be a jab at his brother’s family of five, but also a prediction a young family should not make aloud as no one can predict the number of children they will have.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are advocates for the environment but have been called out by the British press for using private planes and helicopters to get around London and across the Atlantic for official royal engagements. Much ado was also made about Markle using a private plane to fly to New York City and back to London for her baby shower in 2018.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
The prince was also criticized alongside other guests for the massive pollution created by a Google four-day climate change event in Sicily. Prince Harry flew in a private helicopter to the event, leading to more calls for the royal to look at his own carbon footprint before expounding on the topic of environmentalism.
???????????? Is this the same Harry who uses helicopters to go from London to Birmingham & whose wife uses celebrity mates’ private jets to cross the Atlantic? https://t.co/KvOhlbWI3C
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 30, 2019
Sadly, Prince Harry was not alone. Cosmopolitan reported that 114 private jets landed in the area for the event. The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry’s flight alone put three tons of carbon into the atmosphere.
The royal family has not officially commented on Prince Harry’s statements regarding the eventual size of his family or his work for the environment.