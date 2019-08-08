Prince Harry Reportedly Took A Jab At Prince William In This Very Public Way

Prince Harry reportedly took a very public jab at his brother Prince William in the September issue of British Vogue Magazine that his wife, Meghan Markle guest-edited. The father of Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor said in his comments about how committed he was to a certain cause, so much so that he was planning his family around it reported The Daily Express.

Within the issue, Prince Harry spoke to primatologist Jane Goodall, an idol of his wife Meghan Markle, and together they discussed the issues of environmentalism and how having a child has affected Harry when it came to this hot button topic. Environmentalism is concern about and protection of the environment.

Prince Harry remarked that he has always had a connection and love for nature throughout his life. He then noted that he views environmentalism in a very different way than he did before now that he and Markle are parents. In the interview, he spoke about his future children and in response, Dr. Goodall said, “Not too many.”

It was here that Prince Harry remarked that he and Markle were planning to only have two children, in direct contrast to his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, who have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In The Daily Express story, correspondent Libby Purves noted that Prince Harry’s comment was “tactless” in reference to the number of children he and Markle planned to have. It was not only what appeared to be a jab at his brother’s family of five, but also, a prediction a young family should not make aloud regarding their future as no one can predict the number of children they will be able to have moving forward due to any number of mitigating factors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are advocates for the environment but have been called out by the British press for using private planes and helicopters to get around London and across the Atlantic for official royal engagements. Much ado was also made about Markle using a private plane to fly to New York City and back to London for her baby shower in 2018.

The prince was also criticized alongside with other guests for the massive pollution created by a Google four-day climate change event in Sicily. Prince Harry flew in a private helicopter to the event, leading to more calls for the royal to look at his own carbon footprint before expounding on the topic of environmentalism.

???????????? Is this the same Harry who uses helicopters to go from London to Birmingham & whose wife uses celebrity mates’ private jets to cross the Atlantic? https://t.co/KvOhlbWI3C — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 30, 2019

Sadly Prince Harry was not alone. Cosmopolitan reported that 114 private jets landed in the area for the event. The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry’s flight alone put three tons of carbon into the atmosphere.

The royal family has not officially commented on Prince Harry’s statements regarding the eventual size of his family or his work for the environment.