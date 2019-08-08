‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reveals Where She Stands With Former Co-Star Heather Dubrow

Do the former co-stars still talk?

Shannon Beador appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, and she opened up to host Andy Cohen about the current relationship status between her and her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Heather Dubrow.

During the late-night series’ After Show, Beador told Cohen that while she does see Dubrow out and about from time to time, she hasn’t spoken to her at all recently. That said, according to Beador, she and Dubrow are “friendly” and “cordial” with one another.

“When she was off the show, we didn’t really maintain a friendship,” Beador explained.

Dubrow appeared in a full-time role on Seasons 7 through 11 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Meanwhile, Beador has been appearing on the show since the series’ ninth season and has been featured in a full-time role for the entirety of her reality television run.

Although Beador and Dubrow aren’t in touch today, Dubrow had only good things to say about Beador during an interview in 2018.

At the time, Dubrow spoke to The Daily Dish about her former co-star and applauded her for moving on with grace after her messy split from ex-husband David Beador and proceeding to launch her own QVC line.

During her interview, Dubrow said she thought it was great to see that after spending so many years as a stay-at-home mom to her three kids, including 18-year-old Sophie and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, Beador had branched out and started a new career.

“It’s a classic thing: You wake up and go, ‘Oh my gosh, what happened?’ You kind of lose yourself sometimes and I think that’s why it’s so important to maintain hobbies and businesses and things to keep your brain sharp. And so when the kids are becoming at that independent age, you have something to do,” Dubrow explained.

According to Dubrow, it is very cool to see how Beador had reinvented herself.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Beador confirmed her split from David in October 2017 after 17 years of marriage and got back into the world of dating several months later. Now, as she tends to her new career, she is dating John Janssen, who she recently went public with on Instagram.

To see more of Beador as well as her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.