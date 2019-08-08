Halsey Admits It’s A Miracle She Hasn’t Killed Herself Yet

Halsey has previously opened up about her troubled past, and in a recent Q&A session with author and journalist Lizzy Goodman at the sixth annual Capitol Congress, the “Nightmare” songstress admitted that her younger self didn’t think she would still be alive now, per Music News.

“I’m a quarter of a century old. I didn’t think I was going to be alive that long,” she expressed.

“This is controversial… I’m going to be 25 and it’s a miracle I haven’t killed myself yet. I feel like a speedball of a human. I’m basically freebasing my way through life right now.”

She got real about her childhood and revealed that the main reason she didn’t think she’d make it to the age of 25 was that she didn’t have anyone to look up to.

“I grew up in a world where being 25 [meant] having three kids and being in a s**tty relationship or I was going to be dead because young people with bi-polar disorder who grow up with no resources don’t usually end up thriving at 25,” the “Without Me” chart-topper continued.

Halsey’s mom had her at the age of 25, and she revealed that she wants kids of her own.

She is currently dating British musician Yungblud, 22.

According to Capital FM, Halsey has dated a number of high-profile celebrities, including the lead singer of The 1975, Matty Healy, rapper G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly.

Halsey is a proud member of the LGBT community and identifies as bisexual.

After releasing her debut EP, Room 93, in 2014, Halsey has built a very loyal following.

In 2015, she released her debut album, Badlands, which peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and Australia and No. 9 in the U.K. After the release of her first album, she embarked on a world tour, which included a huge show at Madison Square Garden.

Her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, in 2017 cemented her status at one of the decade’s biggest breakout stars, debuting at No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada.

Since then, she has collaborated with a number of huge names and has taken the charts by storm. Her single with The Chainsmokers, “Closer,” became a global No. 1 smash and has been streamed over 1.5 billion times. Other artists she has worked with include Benny Blanco, Khalid, BTS and her current partner, Yungblud.

At the beginning of 2019, she achieved her first solo No. 1 single in the U.S. with “Without Me.”

On Instagram, Halsey has over 15.4 million passionate followers. Her posts are liked in their millions and make plenty of impact on the app.