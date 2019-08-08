‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Full On Dominatrix In Jaw Dropping Post

Anastasiya Kvitko might just have posted her most sizzling Instagram update yet. The Russia-born beauty has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” thanks to her incredible body, which features measurements of 38-25-42 inches. The social media star was not shy about putting her killer curves on full display in a revealing dominatrix-inspired, cut-out silicone one-piece with a thong cut.

The brunette bombshell, who moved to Miami as a teen, is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, with over 10 million fans. However, at one point, she was ironically told that she would never make it as a model due to her figure, which was “too fat,” per The Sun. But the stunner decided to turn her perceived flaw into her biggest trademark and has readily succeeded. In addition to moving to Los Angeles full-time, Anastasiya now has earned numerous modeling contracts, such as with Fashion Nova, Eliya Cioccolato, and Pretty Little Thing.

Her latest double video update only underscores why the 24-year-old is so popular. In the first video, Anastasiya wears a gray one-piece with a large cutout in the torso that shows off some serious underboob. The fabric seems to be a silicone material. The look also features a clear plastic belt around her waist, showcasing her incredible hourglass figure. The belt connects to a pair of beige thigh-high boots.

Anastasiya poses in the first clip with her right leg resting up on a couch to better flaunt her toned hips and rustles her hair as the camera pans around her. In the second clip, the camera gets a full view of her ample derriere as Anastasiya leans forward on the couch, showing off a thong cut in her one-piece.

The upload quickly earned over 170,000 likes and nearly 2,400 comments.

“We nailed it,” said Manuel Antonio in a comment with the fire emoji. Antonio was Anastasiya’s stylist for the shoot.

“No man deserves you,” wrote another fan, adding a black heart emoji.

“Oh dear God,” concluded a third.

Anastasiya’s figure is so incredible that some might suspect that the bombshell resorts to photo editing or plastic surgery. However, the model has emphatically denied all such claims and has even suggested that her fame is partly due to the fact that she has rejected using photoshop.

“This is what makes me different to many other Instagram celebrities and beauties,” she said to The Sun.

“I keep posting full length photos so my fans can see that I look exactly like in my photos,” the California girl concluded.