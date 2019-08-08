Bella Thorne Romps In The Ocean Wearing A Tiny Pink & White Bikini

Bella Thorne took a day off to relax in the Florida sun.

Bella Thorne is no stranger to showing off her skin. The former Disney girl was spotted on Wednesday having a fun day at the beach in Miami, romping around in the ocean water with her dog, Tampon.

The Daily Mail detailed the redhead’s day as she soaked up the sun wearing a Dior pink-and-white, floral bikini. She was seen strolling along with her phone in hand, and also her newly released book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. She was wearing a matching cover-up skirt until she found her spot on the sandy beach to lounge in the warm sun. Then the skirt came off revealing her slim figure in her tiny bikini bottoms.

Bella Thorne also played up her swimsuit attire with layers of silver chained necklaces, with one being a chunky cross lying on her chest. She was also wearing a watch on each wrist, along with a beaded bracelet. She completed her beach look with a pair of lip-shaped sunglasses.

Not only did the 21-year-old singer relax on the beach reading her book of poems and eating a hot dog, she also decided to take a dip in the ocean to cool off. She was seen frolicking and splashing around with her Australian Shepherd in the water as well. It appears that the pooch may not have enjoyed the water as much as his owner did, but at least he got to cool off a bit. Once Thorne let the dog get back on dry land, there were visible red scratches across her chest and belly from the pooch.

The Midnight Sun actress has not been shy about sharing every aspect of her complicated life. Her new book depicts her personal struggles, including her battle with depression, sexual abuse and dyslexia in poems she has written. She has been doing plenty of book signings recently as well. The book is said to be flying off the shelves.

Bella Thorne’s relationships have been publicly documented, including her latest breakup with rapper Mod Sun. She has also mended fences, sort of, with ex Tana Mongeau. She is now with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

Thorne had confessed that she was sexually abused starting at age 6 until she reached 14, which led to her bouts of depression. She worked on the highly popular Disney Channel show “Shake It Up” with Zendaya. The teen comedy was a breakthrough hit for both girls and has led them on different paths in their careers.

Bella Thorne continues to promote her new book on her social media accounts and keeps her fans updated on her life moments as well.