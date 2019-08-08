Blake Shelton Admits He’s ‘Worried’ About Not Having Adam Levine On ‘The Voice’

Blake says it 'sucks' not having Adam around for Season 17.

Blake Shelton is admitting that it “worries” him that his friend and longtime co-coach Adam Levine won’t be returning to The Voice when Season 17 debuts on NBC next month. Speaking about Adam’s departure from the show back in May after appearing on every single season to date, the country star said that he’s already finding it “odd” to be filming the early stages of the competition without the Maroon 5 singer.

“I have to say that it worries me not having Adam there, because he’s been there from the beginning. It would freak me out if [host Carson Daly] left; we were the three that have been there all along, and it’s just odd to be honest with you,” Shelton recently said when asked about his departure, per Pop Culture.

Still, the country star admitted that one thing that’s making him feel a little bit happier is having his girlfriend of almost four years back by his side after she last appeared on the series in 2017.

“The one thing that makes it better and okay is that they brought Gwen [Stefani] in,” Blake admitted. “Not just because [of] Gwen’s and my relationship – it’s because she’s a veteran of that show. Also, she’s familiar with it, gets it, and that made me feel better.”

Shelton also appeared to hint that there could have been a chance he too might have said goodbye had Stefani not reclaimed her red spinning chair in Levine’s absence, as the “God’s Country” star said that having the “Hollaback Girl” singer on board actually “saved” the series for him.

“Having her there, selfishly for me, made me happy, and I think it kind of saved the show with Adam going away,” Blake revealed of Gwen when discussing the upcoming Season 17 of the NBC singing show.

“It sucks not having Adam there,” he added while also calling the singer “a major part of that show” following his somewhat surprising exit earlier this year.

The latest update on Season 17 of The Voice, which is set to debut on NBC on September 23, comes shortly after it was revealed that Blake and Gwen haven’t exactly been hiding their relationship after reuniting on the show alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, it was claimed that the couple has allegedly been “acting like love birds” on the set as they film the early stages, including the Blind Audition rounds.

A source told People that being back where they first met one another and fell in love “has been fun” for the couple while adding that they seem happier than ever right now almost four years after going public with their romance since first meeting on The Voice in 2014 during Season 7. At the time, Blake was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert and Gwen to Bush musician Gavin Rossdale.

The reports came shortly after The Inquisitr also reported that Stefani was proudly showing off how excited she was to return to the singing competition on her first day back on set in June.

The star shared a number of photos from The Voice set and her trailer while also letting fans in on her excitement with a throwback snap that showed her sitting on her boyfriend’s lap on his red spinning chair.