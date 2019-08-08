‘Teen Mom OG’ Ratings Decline Despite Addition Of Mackenzie McKee

Viewership has been declining since Farrah Abraham's exit from the show in 2018.

Monday night’s new episode of Teen Mom OG featured guest mom Mackenzie McKee. Although fans expressed excitement for the addition of the mom-of-three, Radar Online reports that ratings for Monday night’s episode actually declined from the prior week’s ratings.

Radar reports that the shows premiere back in June brought in 990,000 viewers. The promos for the new season relied heavily on promoting the fact that the show has been following the cast members lives for a decade. After the premiere, ratings decreased down to 868,000 for the second episode of the season followed by 849,000 for the third episode. Ratings continued to decline through the month of July and hit a low on July 22 with only 658,000. The following week, the numbers were up to 773,00.

While the addition of Mackenzie McKee was anticipated by fans, her premiere episode brought in 693,000 viewers. While these numbers were nowhere near that of the season premiere episode, it was not the lowest numbers of the season.

It is unclear why the number of viewers has been declining, but Radar Online points out that when Farrah Abraham was featured on the show during the 2017 season, the season premiere brought in 1,319,000 viewers. The season finale for that year saw 1,098,000 viewers.

Farrah Abraham was let go from the show in 2018 and did not appear on the following season. Rather, MTV added Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd to the cast, taking the cast from four members to five. Despite the change, the season premiere in 2018 only brought in 957,000 viewers.

Bristol Palin left the show after only one season and the current season of the show premiered with only four cast members including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd who decided to stay on to share more of her story.

Mackenzie will be featured on the final two episodes of the season as well as the Teen Mom OG reunion special which she traveled to New York City to film last month. It is unclear if she will be asked to join the Teen Mom OG cast full-time or not, but rumors suggest that if her “trial basis” goes well, she could join the cast full-time.

There are others who wonder if Farrah Abraham would consider returning to the series that initially made her famous. Although she was taken off the show once only to be brought back, it is unclear if that could happen again. Back in April, Farrah spoke to Radar Online and revealed whether or not she would even consider a return to the hit MTV reality show.

“I really miss it. I’m not digging the low ratings and people leaving the show so I really feel like if I come back I want it to be positive. I really hope I could bring it back. If they ever need me back, I’m here.”

There is no indication that Farrah will return to the show, but fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.