Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Midriff In Crop Top & Skirt For Season Two Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Nicole Scherzinger is a busy lady.

Recently, the “Right There” hitmaker was in Australia filming for Australia’s Got Talent. Now, the Hawaiin-born beauty is back in Los Angeles, California, working on the second season of The Masked Singer.

In her latest Instagram upload which consists of three photos within one post, Nicole is rocking a fringe while owning her hair straight. She has matched a crop top and skirt together, showing off her midriff and golden legs, with a jacket of the same color and high heels.

In the first and third photo, Scherzinger is standing up by a fancy plant, looking radiant. She has a pair of sunglasses in her hand, ready to embrace the sunny weather.

In the second, Nicole is sat down with her legs crossed, with her jacket off one shoulder, showing off her incredible tan.

Within seven hours, her post racked up over 67,000 likes, proving to be popular with her 3.9 million followers.

“You’re looking gorgeous with bangs baby,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful, as always! You haven’t changed one bit since I met you back in 2006 when I opened for PCD in Manila at the Araneta!” another shared.

“I’m feeling the hair,” a third commented.

“As always so classy and beautiful!” a fourth fan mentioned.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment,” another follower insisted.

It seems Scherzinger’s following is obsessed with her latest hairstyle with a fringe. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported her latest ad campaign with the cocktail brand, Cape Line, where they couldn’t get enough of her in a shot that displayed her legs.

Loading...

Recently, Nicole has been focusing on a career in TV. She currently is working on Australia’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer. Previously, she has worked on The X Factor in the U.K. and U.S., as well as the British comedy panel game show, Bring the Noise. She was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2010 and won the tenth season.

Nicole originally rose to fame in 2000 when she became a member of the girl group, Eden’s Crush, who was featured on the reality show Popstars.

After their split, she joined the Pussycat Dolls who became a global success. Their debut album, PCD, sold over 9 million copies worldwide and enjoyed a number of hit singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” and “Beep” to name a few.

Scherzinger has released solo music too and has released two of her own albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie.

To keep up with Nicole’s busy life, follow her Instagram account which she updates regularly.