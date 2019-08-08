Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor & Nadine Leopold Sizzle In Matching Bikinis

Devon and Nadine are showing off their wild side in their animal-print bikinis.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Nadine Leopold are showing off their bikini bodies in matching animal-print bikinis. The stunning models were proudly flashing the skin in new photos shared to Devon’s official Instagram page this week as they showed off a colorful look from Devon’s own swimwear range, Devon Windsor Swim.

The genetically blessed stunners both posed for the camera in a photo the swimwear range shared on it’s official account on August 7 while rocking two different versions of a yellow zebra-print two-piece.

25-year-old Windsor posed with her hands on her waist as she closed her eyes and slicked her long blonde hair back. The star wore a high-neck crop-top version of the swimwear ensemble with a pair of pretty skimpy high-waisted bottoms.

Leopold, who’s also 25-years-old, matched her fellow model who recently turned swimwear designer in the same wild animal-print, but opted for a slightly different bikini design as she almost mimicked Windsor’s pose with her hand on her waist and her head tilted upwards.

The gorgeous Australian model – who walked the runway in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in both 2017 and 2018 – wore a strapless version of the two-piece with a bandeau top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms with a tie around the hips.

Devon’s been sharing the camera lens with a number of her fellow models as of late as she promotes her recently launched her own swimwear collection.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the star posed with Olivia Culpo and a number of other models – including Nadine – as they soaked up the sun in their two-pieces during a yacht trip.

One snap taken from the back showed Culpo and Windsor rocking their skimpy swimwear as they showed off their first names written on the back of their pretty tiny bikini bottoms.

Speaking to Ocean Drive in a recent interview, Devon – who’s engaged to fiancé Johnny Dex – opened up about how she got the body she’s so proudly been showing off in so many different swimwear looks over the past several months.

“My job is to be a chameleon. At the time, for high-fashion shows, the whole idea was to be skinny and to fit in every sample size,” the Victoria’s Secret model told the outlet this past May.

She added, “Because I was superathletic growing up, I build muscle surprisingly quickly. Pilates leaned me down, but I had to work to get there.”

Windsor also spoke to the outlet about how hard she hits the gym when she knows she has a big photo shoot coming up.

“We train like professional athletes to get ready for the [Victoria’s Secret Fashion] show. I train two-a-days in the gym six months before the show, but that’s one of the things that makes it so special. It celebrates women, confidence and being yourself,” the star said.