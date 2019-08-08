Olivia Pierson’s Barely-There Bikini Snap Has Her Followers Flooding Instagram With NSFW Comments

Olivia Pierson has a body to envy and isn’t afraid to show it off. The Canadian TV personality has attracted more than 2 million followers on social media site Instagram with her racy, sensual photos that feature her in tight-fitting outfits and barely-there bikinis.

The actress’s latest snap has her followers leaving her NSFW comments as they drool over her ample assets and enviable curves, which are barely covered by a textured white bikini. In the two-photo post, the 29-year-old wears a white top that exposes her busty chest and includes an extra elaborated layer around her rib cage, drawing the eye to her tiny waist and flat tummy. The high-waisted bottoms leave plenty of skin exposed around her hips while flaunting her generous lower body curves.

The first photo is a close-up of the model’s chest as she poses with her white-manicured hands resting on top of her chest and her glossy lips slightly parted as she gazes toward the camera. She wears black eyeliner and mascara that make her blue eyes pop. Her short blonde hair is worn framing her face and slightly curled out at the ends.

The second photo gives the Relatively Nat & Liv star’s followers an unobstructed view of her entire body as she sits perched on a gray chair. Olivia accessorized the look with several gold necklaces, a variety of gold rings, and a wraparound gold bracelet.

In the caption of the photo, the model wrote her zodiac sign — Leo — and tags fashion brand Hot Miami Styles as the designer of the sexy swimsuit. Her 2.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post, leaving her comments calling her “gorgeous,” “sexy,” and a “dream girl.”

“K this is f**king hot af,” one Instagram user commented.

“Ok this is my favourite photo of you, EVER,” another follower wrote, following up with several fire emoji.

“This is already iconic Livvv,” an adoring fan chimed in.

Yet another social media user commented that they were making the photo their phone’s new wallpaper.

The barely-there bikini post comes just a week after the actress got her followers’ pulses racing by posing in just a pair of underwear and a low-cut tank top as she sprawled out on her bedroom floor in a sensual pose. In the three-part photo post, Olivia shows off all angles of her flawless figure, making sure her followers get an eyeful of her ample backside and curvy legs.

“Oh my goodness can we swap bodies,” an Instagram user commented.