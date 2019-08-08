Beyonce’s Latest Instagram Photo Left Fans Certain She Is Pregnant

Beyonce left her fans wondering whether or not she is pregnant again with her latest Instagram post.

The singer shared a few new photos, as she usually does when showcasing an outfit on social media, but one of them sparked an online debate among her followers who seem to believe she is expecting another baby. In this specific picture, Bey rocked a pretty lavender and white-checked dress, which made for the perfect ensemble to hit the park for a picnic. The summery dress also featured a deep neckline and a big leg split, allowing her to show off her world-famous, ample assets.

The 37-year-old kept the rest of the outfit around the same color palette, donning some cool lilac sunglasses, a dark purple lipstick, a stunning square-shaped, purple handbag and a pair of white, open-toe sandals. She wore her long curls down with a mid-part, while posing in a garden surrounded by greenery and some flowers that, of course, matched her look.

And still, despite all these elements, there was one thing that many of her 131 million Instagram followers seemed to be focused on — her belly. While her dress slightly cinched at the waist and enhanced her slim figure, there was a noticeable round shape around her stomach area, although that could have been due to the way she was posing. Still, the Beyhive (Beyonce’s fan base) appeared keen to believe that their idol is set to be a mommy again.

“Anyone else see a bump or is it only me?” one person commented, garnering over 1,300 likes. Another online user agreed with the theory that she was hiding a baby bump, writing, “Patterns like that camouflage very well. She’s looks very pregnant,” while someone else simply proclaimed, “That girl is preggers.”

However, Beyonce has sparked pregnancy rumors for months now, and it is unlikely that either she or husband Jay-Z will confirm it even if it’s true, considering they are known for being an extremely private couple. The pair already share three children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, with the pop diva recently opening up about the issues she faced during her last pregnancy.

As reported by TODAY, she revealed in her Netflix special, Homecoming, that she struggled with a series of health problems during those nine months.

“My body went through more than I knew it could. I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth… I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia,” Beyonce said.