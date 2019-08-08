Here’s How The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast Paid Tribute To Luke Perry Three Times On ‘BH90210’ Reboot

The late star, who played Dylan McKay on the original series, was honored multiple times in the premiere of the revival series.

Luke Perry was remembered multiple times on the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, BH90210. The late actor, who passed away in March just as the Fox reboot was announced, was honored by his co-stars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green in the premiere of the limited series. The 90210 stars played “exaggerated” versions of themselves in the revival.

In the premiere, Shannen Doherty was at a tiger preserve in India as the rest of her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars met up in Las Vegas for a 30th reunion panel for the 1990s teen show, according to TooFab.

The first Luke Perry reference didn’t mention his name. As the cast members — sans Doherty — met up for the first time in years, Carteris said, “I can’t believe that we’re all here.” Priestley then referenced Perry’s absence by saying, “I wish that were true.” The castmates all became emotional before engaging in a group hug.

Closer to the end of the episode, Perry was mentioned by name. Following a scene that showed Spelling stealing one of her favorite costumes from the original show, the actress got emotional with her co-stars as she reminisced about their reunion.

“I just want you all to know, I forgot how much I love all of us together. It was so much fun. And I got our dress back. This dress belongs to all of us, because this symbolizes everything that we created together. You and you and you and you and me and Shannen and Luke. We’re not all gonna be here forever, but we made something that will be.”

Spelling’s monologue had all of the BH90210 castmates choked up as Priestley said, “To Luke,” and they toasted to their late costar.

The BH90210 premiere ended with the most poignant tribute to Perry of all. In the final scene, Spelling and Garth watched Perry’s very first episode of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 series, titled “The Green Room,” which originally aired in 1990. In the episode, the second of the series, Priestley’s Brandon Walsh meets and befriends surfer Dylan McKay (Petty), a mysterious loner.

In the scene played for BH90210 viewers, Perry brings Priestley’s character to the beach, telling him, “Welcome to Paradise man, welcome to your dream come true.”

Spelling and Garth then became emotional as a tribute to Luke Perry flashed on the screen. You can see the scene below.

Loading...

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada ahead of the BH90210 premiere, Priestley recounted how difficult it was reuniting with his longtime co-stars without Perry. Priestley explained, “We had to talk about the fact that he wasn’t there. And I think we’ve done it in a tasteful way that’s not exploitative. It’s a difficult line to walk.”

Ziering, who played rich kid teen Steve Sanders on the original show, said it felt very “personal” as the cast addressed Perry’s absence on the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival series.

Shannen Doherty did not appear in the Luke Perry tribute scenes, but it would be surprising if her “character” didn’t honor her first love in future episodes.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.