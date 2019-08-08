Fitness Model Dolly Castro Spills Out Of A Plunging Romper That Can Barely Contain Her Busty Backside

Dolly Castro Chavez is one of Instagram’s most-loved models as she never fails to post almost-daily snaps of herself in racy, low-cut, and skin-revealing outfits and swimsuits. On Wednesday, the Nicaraguan fitness sensation took to the popular social media site to show off a particularly tight-fitting outfit, which had her followers drooling.

In the photo, the model stood outside a brick building surrounded by green bushes and vegetation. She donned a plunging snake-skin patterned romper in shades of white, blue, gold and brown. The collared neckline plunged down to her belly, leaving plenty of her busty chest on display while the short shorts clung to her curves and emphasized her ample backside. The long-sleeved romper also featured an eye-catching, thick black belt around the waist.

The 35-year-old paired the outfit with a silver chain clutch and thick-soled beige high heels, which included a strap around the ankle. She wore her long, straight brunette tresses loose down her back and ran one hand through her hair as she gazed off at a distant point with black-lined eyes popping with mascara and pink painted lips. She accessorized with a simple pair of gold pendant earrings.

In the caption of her latest snap, Dolly sent her followers an inspirational message about not needing to seek validation in others and focusing on self growth instead. She tagged the outfit as a product of fashion brand Hot Miami Styles.

The model’s 6.2 million followers left her hundreds of comments in which they gushed over her flawless looks and expressed how much they admire her hard work to achieve her fit body and empowered mindset.

“You’re beautiful as always and body goals!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” another adoring fan commented, following up with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Caption always on point too queen,” one other social media user chimed in.

On Wednesday, the model also posted a post-workout photo in which she gave away one of her diet secrets to her followers. In the snap, Dolly posed in a leopard-print sports bra and tiny, black booty shorts, which left plenty of her chiseled abdomen on display.

In the caption, the fitness guru recommended that her followers never miss a meal and suggested that they can whip up a Level-1 Caramel Latte High Protein Coffee shake from nutrition brand 1st Phorm. The model provided directions on how to make the drink, and added that she enjoys it because it puts the body into a fat burning state, which also helps with lean muscle mass gain.