Ashley Alexiss Takes It All Off In Racy Nude Bedroom Snap That Has Instagram Going Crazy

Ashley Alexiss has stepped up her Instagram game and gone beyond her typical swimsuit snaps to get her followers’ pulses racing in a sexy nude photo taken in her bedroom.

In her latest snap, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model is featured laying on her bed with the photo taken from the top of her head. Ashley poses with her head turned around to shoot her signature pearly white smile towards the camera while her followers get the perfect view of her bare chest as she covers it with one hand.

The model’s long, blonde tresses spill out around her head and down the front of the bed and she wears a bit of black mascara and pink glossy lips. The rest of her body is shielded from view due to the angle of the photograph and the frame is filled with her white bed and pillows.

In the caption of the photo, the 28-year-old leaves a cheeky message about how she has bed head alongside an emoji wearing glasses. The model’s 1.8 million followers went crazy for the racy snap and left her hundreds of comments gushing over her beauty and expressing their reaction through fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

“Best looking of bed head I have ever seen!!,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow thats a beautiful pic of you.,” another follower stated simply.

“You are my favourite celebrity… I’m even going to buy that SI magazine you’re in and put you up on my workout inspiration wall. You are such a inspiration!,” one more fan gushed.

The successful entrepreneur loves modeling swimsuits so much that she also created her own swimwear line for plus-size women, called Alexiss Swimwear. She periodically takes to the photo-sharing site to post new products in her shop, always modeling them herself.

On Wednesday, Ashley featured her latest addition to the store in the form of a shiny pink camouflage-print two-piece bikini. The top of the bikini features the model’s busty chest as it is secured in front with a thin string while the thick-waisted bottoms flatter her small waist and curvy hips. The model shoots a sultry gaze towards the camera with her long, blonde hair spilling slightly damp over to one shoulder.

In the caption of the photo, Ashley announces that the suit she’s modeling is called the Alpha Sierra and that it is “currently in stock in sizes: A-H tops & S-3X bottoms.”

“I’m super proud of these new products & know you’re going to love them,” the model adds to encourage her followers to check out her store.