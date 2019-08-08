‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley, 43, Sizzles In A Neon Bikini

Dorit is showing off her bikini body.

Dorit Kemsley is defying her age in a flawless new bikini shot she shared to Instagram this week. The stunning 43-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym in the sunny vacation photo, which showed her lying on a giant pink flamingo inflatable.

Dorit revealed her seriously toned body to the world as she enjoyed some rest and relaxation on the huge floatie, shielding her face from the sun and the camera with a giant sunhat.

But while she may not have wanted her face in the picture posted on August 7, the RHOBH star proved she most definitely wasn’t so shy when it came to her body as she flashed the flesh in a neon green bikini.

The mom of two (Dorit shares 5-year-old son Jagger and 3-year-old daughter with husband Paul “PK” Kemsley) put her seriously toned middle on full display in the colorful two-piece look, revealing her seriously flat tummy and long, toned legs as she kicked back while floating around on the ocean.

The reality star tagged her own swimwear line, Beverly Beach, in the photo, hinting that the fun green bikini was taken from her own collection of two-pieces and bathing suits.

Before putting her bikini body on full display, the TV personality gave her 782,000-plus followers just a peek at her toned figure in a two-piece earlier this week with a Boomerang video showing her walking along the deck of the boat.

The RHOBH star teased fans as she strutted around in an electric blue bikini while holding a black and white towel, which trailed behind her like a cape. In the caption, she revealed that she was soaking up the sunshine during a trip to Italy.

As for how she got the fit and toned body she’s flaunting on Instagram while spending some time in Europe this week, Dorit has previously shared her diet and fitness secrets with her fans.

“I like to eat healthy. I start my day with hot water and lemon. Then fresh celery juice and coffee,” she said, per Bravo.

The star also opened up in 2017 about how she got into such amazing shape after giving birth to her second child, revealing that already having a son helped her to get her pre-baby body back quickly.

“I think the secret to getting back in shape and the weight coming off is that I had a 2-year-old to run around after and quite honestly it’s just that,” Kemsley told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “When you go from one child to two children, for me anyway, it was like having 10.”