Georges St-Pierre Says Fight Against Khabib Nurmagomedov No Longer Happening, ‘I Have Other Plans In My Life’

Since last year, former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre has been expressing his desire to come out of retirement and fight again in the octagon. One of the MMA fighters that St-Pierre wanted to fight is reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. St-Pierre believes that fighting Nurmagomedov will not only give him a huge payday, but it will also cement his status as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

However, recently, Georges St-Pierre has a change of heart about facing Khabib Nurmagomedov in the octagon. In a recent interview with TSN, which is currently posted on Youtube, St-Pierre said that he will no longer push to challenge Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. St-Pierre even hinted at the possibility he will never fight again in the octagon.

“It was on my mind when I retired,” St-Pierre said, as quoted by MMA Fighting. “I really wanted to do it, but now, telling you the truth, UFC were clear, they had other plans for Khabib so I turned a page. I cannot wait for the fight to happen and twiddle my thumbs. I have other plans for my life. Being the best fighter in the world is not my number one priority anymore. It used to be, now it’s not. I have family, friends, I have a lot of more important things to do. I have other projects down the road.”

Georges St-Pierre made it clear that he’s still capable of facing strong fighters in the octagon. Though he’s already a retired MMA fighter, St-Pierre revealed that he continues his training to make sure that he’s always in good shape. However, compared to last year, St-Pierre said that being the greatest fighter in MMA history is no longer on the top of his priorities and added that he’s already having a mixed feeling about fighting again in the octagon.

Since Georges St-Pierre called out Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC President Dana White said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of making the fight happen. White claimed that one of the major reasons why they have lost interest in letting St-Pierre challenge Nurmagomedov is GSP’s inability to defend the UFC middleweight belt when he defeated Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

However, UFC President Dana White also said that they may at least give the fight a consideration if Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp will insist to make it happen. Unfortunately, as of now, Georges St-Pierre looked determined to stay retired. St-Pierre said that he considers competition as a chapter of his life that is over.