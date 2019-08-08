Meghan Markle Reportedly Aims To Change Post-Baby Body Perception That ‘You Have To Be Skinny To Be Beautiful’

Meghan Markle wants to challenge rigid thinking of what women should look like after giving birth, a new report claims.

Two months after giving birth to son Archie, the Duchess of Sussex is not giving in to pressure to quickly drop all the weight she had gained during her pregnancy, a report from Us Weekly claims. The report said that Duchess Meghan instead wants to “change the perception that you have to be skinny to be beautiful” and serve as a realistic example to new mothers across the globe.

The report noted that sources had previously said that it was not easy for Meghan to lose the weight she had gained during her pregnancy with Archie. The insider added that Meghan has taken a holistic approach to her health, balancing a plant-based diet with a daily routine of yoga and meditation.

As the Express had previously reported, Meghan Markle had come under attack from a number of Twitter trolls who mocked the weight she had gained during the pregnancy and her apparent inability to shed all that weight immediately after giving birth.

But the report noted that others responded by praising Meghan for offering an example of how a real woman looks.

“So refreshing to see Meghan Markle embracing her post baby body and is in no rush to get her pre baby body back,” one person wrote. “It’s important to feel happy within yourself and your weight shouldn’t determine your happiness.”

Many celebrities have spoken out against the pressures placed on women to lose the weight gained during pregnancy as quickly as possible, which is especially true for women who are in the spotlight.

Loading...

Meghan Markle has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny from the British tabloids, including plenty of misguided hits against her. A recent report from the Daily Telegraph claimed the Meghan’s staff was asking people not to take photographs of her at Wimbledon, but later reports claimed that the order did not come from Meghan or anyone on her staff, but rather police at the event itself.

So what’s the real story here? In these pics by @PA, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looks like

1) she *is happy to sign autographs or chat to a young fan

2) she had plenty of empty seats reserved around her for security (or other) reasons#wimbledon ???? pic.twitter.com/z7FebCdjnS — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 9, 2019

Others have contended that there is a racial component to the intense criticism that Duchess Meghan has faced from the British press. There are frequent reports about her slip-ups and breaches of royal protocol, even for small offenses. Meghan’s backers believe that she is unfairly targeted, and that her biracial roots could play a major part of that.