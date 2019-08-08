Olivia Culpo Nearly Spills Out Of Her Plunging White Dress

Sports Illustrated star Olivia Culpo sent pulses racing after she posed braless in a recent Instagram post. The dress sported in the snap was a white floaty bohemian style number, and barely clung onto the brunette stunner’s curves — letting it reveal some major sideboob from the brunette bombshell.

Olivia shot to fame after winning the Miss Universe pageant in 2012. Since then, she has won modeling contracts with companies such as L’Oreal, had parts in films such as I Feel Pretty and The Other Woman, and even opened her own restaurant. In addition, she is a social media star, with over 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

The original purpose of the double picture post was to show off her new sleek bob hairstyle, though the focus likely ended up being on her killer body. In the two photos, Olivia dons a white boho dress that sits loosely on her torso, revealing much of her ample cleavage. Cut-outs in the dress give glimpses to her tiny waist. The open back also showcases an alluring back curve.

The second picture gives a full shot of the dress, which features a daring split that shows the smallest sliver of thigh. Olivia kept the rest of the look simple, with little — if any — makeup, save a matching white manicure. The location of the snapshots, a cluttered kitchen, only adds to the casual vibe of the uploads.

Within three hours, the update already earned nearly 94,000 likes and over 625 comments — most of them heaping high praise on the Rhode Island native.

“I’m at the dinner table Olivia!!! Stop this!!” joked a fan.

“Bobbin & boobin,” teased Claudia Oshry, who runs the comedic Instagram account Girl With No Job.

“You make me want to cut my hair again… So gorgeoussss!” added fellow Instagram star Danielle Bradbery, using three eyes-covered monkey emoji to emphasize her point.

Olivia might have been changing up her look in light of her recent breakup with football player Danny Amendola. The two had dated on and off for years before calling it quits in April.

However, Olivia has some harsh words for prospective suitors who are not totally single, per Hollywood Life.

“Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs, first of all, my number one red flag that I’m never going to date you, and second of all, if you have a girlfriend or a wife, and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast,” she said.

“And I’m just like, ‘Ugh, I’m offended that you think I would even take the bait, honestly.'”