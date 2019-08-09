Larsa Pippen Rocks Majorly Revealing Hot Pink Swimsuit

Larsa Pippen shared a brand new swimsuit pic yesterday, and her fans seemed to be loving it. The post has been liked over 39,000 times so far.

Pippen was spotted lounging on an outdoor chair, as she posed on top of a colorful towel. She sported a hot pink swimsuit, which had a super revealing cut. It was a one-piece, and featured thin black straps and ties.

The front of the swimsuit included a major plunge neckline, which was held together only by a thin, black strap. Meanwhile, she also tied her waist with a matching black string. Otherwise, the swimsuit would have likely fallen off her body.

Larsa also accessorized with dark sunglasses, which she touched with her right hand. She also wore a sparkling necklace and three bracelets. Her hair was pulled back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and she rocked glossy lipstick.

The captions prompted fans to ask Larsa a question, and she received plenty. One of the questions, however, happened to be from Christina Milian.

“Wax or Lazer?” she asked, accentuating the question with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“Laser,” responded Pippen.

Others asked harmless questions about her personal life.

“Have you ever been in Africa?” wondered a follower.

“Not yet but hope to,” said Larsa.

But it didn’t seem like she wanted to reveal everything.

“What is your skin care regimen? You have such pretty skin!!!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“I created my own so I use that daily,” said Pippen, leaving her exact regimen a secret.

Meanwhile, someone took the plunge and asked a very personal question.

“When are you changing your name?” they asked.

“Most women with kids don’t change their name unless they remarry,” said Pippen.

Someone else wanted to know about Larsa’s dating preferences.

“Would you ever date someone on 50 k a year salary?” asked a curious fan.

“Yes,” she responded simply.

Prior to this post, Larsa shared a video of herself working out at the gym. She wore an all-black outfit, consisting of a sports bra and leggings. The leggings had cutouts down the front. She was spotted hanging from bars, as she pulled her knees up to her midriff. She seemed to be working hard, but still managed to make it look effortless.

A second clip showed her doing a workout routine on the ground, while holding a weight behind her neck. She completed a series of lunges as a trainer encouraged her to keep pushing.