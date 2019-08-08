Jordyn Woods Flaunts Assets On Instagram & Some Fans Think She Looks Like Young Beyoncé

Jordyn Woods has been sharing personal photos with her Instagram fans lately, after revealing her Cosmopolitan cover in late July. Her newest photo showed smiling widely, as she sat in a stairwell.

Woods’ many fans liked the photo over 375,000 times, and there were plenty of complimentary messages in the comments section.

The photo showed Jordyn wearing her hair down in loose curls, as she sported purple eyeshadow and pink lipstick. She also wore heavy mascara. She accessorized with glittery, hoop earrings but no necklace. Woods wore a white tank top with thick straps and vertical stripes. The top seemed to barely contain her assets.

Meanwhile, Jordyn appeared to be mid-laugh or smiling widely, and fans seemed to love the photo.

One comment, in particular, received over 271 likes.

“Ok but why is no one pointing out that she looks like younger Beyoncé in this photo though,” said a fan.

This comment led to an argument between Jordyn’s fans about whether or not this statement is true.

“SHE LOOKS BETTER AND YOUNGER,” exclaimed a follower.

“I SEE IT,” said a fan.

Others weren’t so sure.

“Hahahaha she could nevaaa but okay,” said an Instagram user.

“No and jordyn doesn’t deserve to be even mentioned in the same sentence as queen beyonce,” declared a follower.

Meanwhile, others focused on Woods’ good looks.

“Happiness looks so good on you jordy we love you,” said a fan.

One follower couldn’t seem to resist leaving a comment.

“I don’t ever comment but babe my initial thought in my head was ‘with her sexy a**!!! Hotter than a day in h*ll!’ Lol okay I know you ain’t gonna see this but yeh that’s what I thought!” they declared.

Loading...

Prior to this update, Woods shared a couple of selfies four days ago. It showed her wearing her hair slicked back at the top, with curls cascading down. Her colorful manicure was on full display, which was a mix of light and dark orange.

Jordyn wore dark mascara, glossy lipstick and multiple earrings. She posed for the selfies against a white wall, and gave two different looks with her left hand under her chin. It was also possible to see that she wore a watch on her left wrist.

The update has been liked over 522,000 times, and it was geotagged in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Woods asked who wanted to hang out with her during her final night in the city, and predictably, there were tons of people who said they would. This included a model, Dolly Castro, whose comment was liked over 45 times.