Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Wants To Reveal Herself To Brady, Rex Lashes Out

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 8 reveal that the week will begin to wind down just as the drama heats up.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) go back and forth about revealing her true identity to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

As viewers already know, Kristen has been disguising herself as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in an elaborate mask and wig. She’s doing so in order to keep the Salem police department off of her back and try to win Brady back with Nicole’s face.

Brady hates Kristen after everything she has done to him in the past, and he would never get intimate with her again. However, that is exactly what happened earlier this week, but only because he believes her to be Nicole, a woman he’s loved and been in a relationship with before.

It seems unlikely that Kristen will show Brady her real face just yet, but when he does finally find out that she’s been tricking him all over again he’ll likely be furious with her, and himself for not figuring out her devious scheme any sooner.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) continue to lash out at his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his wife Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) after they reveal their love for one another.

In the latest #DAYS, Rex rips into Eric over his feelings for Sarah.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/mxHUO9KOYt — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 6, 2019

Rex was completely heartbroken after Sarah told him that she had fallen in love with his own brother. Now, Eric and Sarah will stop trying to fight their feelings and reveal that they want to be together, despite Sarah’s marriage to Rex.

Rex will have a lot to say to be Eric and Sarah before he eventually leaves Salem.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be shocked to learn that Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) has been arrested for the murder of Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

Although Gabi has stated that she hates Stefan and only married him to get revenge on him by stealing his money and power, she’ll still defend him, possibly even showing her real feelings for her new husband.

All the while, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will make a surprising discovery. It seems Hope will be dealing with a lot this week. She’ll find out Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) is still alive, and that her latest love interested, Ted, is dead.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.