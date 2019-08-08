California Stabbing Spree Leaves Four Dead And Multiple Injured After Man Attacks At Random In Orange County

Four people are dead and multiple injured after police say a 33-year-old man went on a stabbing spree in Orange County, California, on Wednesday.

Police said that the still-unnamed man attacked a pair of men at an apartment on Jentges Avenue, leaving one dead at the scene and another who died later, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Police said the suspect then went into a Subway restaurant where he stabbed another person to death before going into a nearby 7-Eleven store and attacking a security guard, who later died at a hospital. The man was taken into custody by police at that location.

As ABC 7 reported, police in Orange County were investigating a total of eight crime scenes. That included the home of a 62-year-old woman who police had found stabbed to death. Police said that the woman’s son, Jonathan Michael Warner, was considered a person of interest and police wanted to interview Warner to make sure he and other family members were safe. Police are now trying to determine if the woman’s stabbing was connected to the stabbing spree that claimed the lives of others in Orange County.

The stabbing rampage in Orange County appeared to be targeting people at random, police said.

“These are all random acts of violence. Our suspect was not associated with any of our victims,” said Garden Grove Lt. Carl Whitney.

The ABC 7 report noted that witnesses said the stabbing suspect was “full of anger.”

The stabbing spree in Orange County, California, comes just days after a pair of mass shootings claimed the lives of more than 30 people. On Saturday, a gunman opened fire outside of a Walmart shopping plaza in El Paso, Texas, in an attack that left 22 people dead. Hours later, a gunman opened fire in a nightclub district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people.

The killings have sparked fears about domestic terrorism from white supremacist groups, as police in El Paso said the mass shooting was being investigated as a potential hate crime. A manifesto appeared online before the shooting claiming it was an act against a “Hispanic invasion,” though police have not confirmed if the manifesto was indeed posted by the accused shooter.

The Police in Orange County have not released the name of the suspect taken into custody in the stabbing spree, and have not released any information about a potential motive for the attacks. Names of the victims have also not yet been released.