Top 10 Hottest Photos Of ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham created quite a life for herself since her beginnings. Her notoriety began when she appeared on the MTV show 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Soon after, the teenage mother appeared on Teen Mom for four years, and since then, Abraham became a household name for many around the world. For many women, having a baby at an early age can be devastating. However, Abraham defied the odds despite losing her daughter Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, to a car accident.

She also wrote a book and released an album called My Teenage Dream Ended. She also appeared in adult films and did a residency at a gentlemen’s club for a while. The Inquisitr recently reported that the reality TV personality also faces allegations of unpaid rent on stores she operated in Austin, Texas and closed last year.

The mother of one is active on social media where she often posts pictures of herself in bikinis, lingerie, or wearing nothing at all. Throughout her years of stardom, Abraham has undergone several plastic surgery procedures, which cause many of her followers to comment regularly on her posts. A recent video even left fans concerned over the star’s unexpected appearance. The author changed her look frequently over the years.

Here are the top ten photos of Farrah Abraham in no particular order.

Abraham upgraded her Friday in this tiny cropped top, which she paired with sheer white panties. More than 100,000 of the Teen Mom star’s 2.2 million followers took the time to like this hot image.

Recently, the mother of one turned a sexy photo into a GIF. She posed in water wearing a sheer white, wet piece of lingerie, which she’d pulled down off her shoulders. Abraham glanced back over her shoulder as the sun shone brilliantly in the background.

For Mother’s Day, Abraham channeled her inner Mother Earth with a nude waist trainer, long wavy locks, peach-colored panties, and a crown of flowers.

The Teen Mom star showed off her glamours side in this hot red bustier with matching thong and garter belt. Her blonde hair fell in curls around her shoulders as she smiled back over her shoulder.

An In-N-Out Burger, a drink, and no top created an interesting scene several weeks ago. A neon green wig that matched the stripe on her workout tights completed the unique look.

In another topless photo, Abraham laid atop a white piano wearing colorful metallic pants and a belt around her neck. The suggestive look on her face told fans what she thought.

The “Caught In The Act” singer showed off a breast chain from Pretty Little Thing, which complemented her sheer, navy blue lace teddy as she relaxed in a spa.

One time for Easter, Abraham posed as a bunny. To create the character, she wore a matching yellow bra and panties with thigh-high white fishnets. Bunny ears and a bouquet of roses completed the look.

The “Blowin'” singer kept things simple in white bra and panties from Pretty Little Thing. She posed casually atop a stool.

Hunter? The MTV Ex On The Beach star cooked up some treats wearing nothing but a tiny apron and a smile.