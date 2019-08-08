Jenelle Evans Flaunts Curves In Black Bra On Instagram

Jenelle Evans is showing off her curves on social media in her latest post.

On Wednesday, Jenelle Evans took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a skimpy black ensemble for the camera.

In the snapshot, the former Teen Mom 2 star is seen sitting on a purple massage mat on the floor of her home. Evans wore a pair of skin-tight black leggings, which flaunted her curvy backside.

Jenelle also donned a matching black sports bra that showed off her toned arms and flat tummy while putting her large back tattoo on full display.

Evans had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Jenelle also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow, and a tangerine color on her lips to complete her glam look as she sat with her body facing a window overlooking her swimming pool and tons of green trees as she peeked back over her shoulder to give a smile into the camera.

In the caption of the photo, Jenelle reveals that she’s now reviewing the massage mat with her honest opinion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, recently went through some struggles. David allegedly killed the family dog, Nugget, in a fit of rage, which caused Jenelle to be fired from Teen Mom 2 and lose custody of her children.

However, after a court battle, David and Jenelle eventually won custody back after the scandal exploded online, and fans wanted to know how and why the kids were allowed back in their care.

“The petition could have either been completely dismissed by the judge which likely means the judge did not believe the allegations in the petition rose to the level of abuse or neglect provided by law. Or the judge granted a trial home placement which means the case would continue to allow social workers to check in on the family. It gives the social workers the opportunity to go back in Jenelle and David’s house and make sure the parents are still following up on the stipulations of their case plan and that the kids are still living in a safe environment,” Evans’ lawyer, Jamie S.Getty told the Hollywood Life of the case.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans by following the reality star on her social media accounts.