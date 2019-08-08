Caelynn Miller-Keyes Attempts To Defend Her Character Online After Explosion Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Drama

'I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see,' said Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Bachelor in Paradise has only just begun, and already, we’re saying some major drama taking place. Thus far in the season, Blake Horstmann, a fan favorite from Becca Kufrin’s season, has earned the reputation of being somewhat of a player. He’s caught up in what some are calling a major love triangle involving several different women. On the first day in paradise, fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Caelynn Miller-Keyes revealed that she had and Horstmann had slept together about two months prior to going on the show. It didn’t end well and the drama from their hookup was revealed in some pretty major ways during the second episode and the past couple of days online, according to People.

Most people like to keep their dirty laundry a secret. On Bachelor in Paradise, Horstmann’s dirty laundry has been aired out for the whole world to see. Shortly after her arrival in paradise, Miller-Keyes exposed Horstmann, claiming he had slept with her a mere day after having sex with fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Kristina Schulman. She then claimed Horstmann told her that their hookup was a mistake and instructed her to keep it a secret. Suffice to say, he got some pretty severe backlash, both in paradise and with online users.

Yesterday, Horstmann attempted to fight back at those tearing him apart online and take a stand for himself online. He ended up posting screenshots of a private text message he had with Miller-Keyes on the night of their hookup. The messages told a very different story than the one she has told, suggesting that it was she who initiated the hookup and wanted their relationship to be “just sex.” This revelation caused many to end their condemnation of Horstmann and shift it instead upon Miller-Keyes for changing the story to ruin Horstmann’s reputation.

On Wednesday evening, after getting plenty of hate messages on social media, Miller-Keyes made one last attempt to defend her reputation by sharing a lengthy Instagram post.

Loading...

“I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words. However, I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character. I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face. It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless.”

Many fellow Bachelor alums have expressed their support of Miller-Keyes in the comments.