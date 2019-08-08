Katy Perry’s New Single ‘Small Talk’ Vibes On The ’60, She Joins Halsey & Niall Horan At Capitol Music Confab

Katy Perry is a fashionista with diverse tastes. While she might rock a seriously futuristic vibe one day, she’ll likely switch to throwback attire the next.

On August 7, the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker flaunted a flower power dress evocative of the 1960s in an Instagram post that took on the look of Laugh-In. The legendary sketch comedy television program helped make icons, such as Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin, into household names starting in 1968.

Hippie culture was the hallmark of the legendary show with main titles that suggested signs of the times. Katy followed suit in 2019 while introducing her new single, “Small Talk,” at a Capitol Music Group confab in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Katy’s social media image was poppy — in more ways than one. She had on a whole lot of flowers by way of her long-sleeved dress, as well as vintage daisy earrings straight out of the 1960s.

Her Instagram entry featured a colorful background utilizing a bulging typeface shouting out her name and the name of her imminent single. The background actually was a very large rendition of her fresh tune’s extra groovy cover art.

Katy cleverly captioned her upload by saying “and now there’s nothing left but #SmallTalk.”

Alongside Katy, Halsey and Niall Horan attended the annual event, now in its sixth year, as the Capitol Congress attendees gathered at the City of Angel’s Arclight Theater, according to Variety via Yahoo! Entertainment.

All three artists presented new projects, with Katy’s entry one that Capitol’s executives “believe [is] destined to be another massive hit for the singer. She premiered a lyric video for the song, which drops to radio and all streaming services at midnight EDT on August 8, 2019.”

A second Instagram upload produced the ability for fans to take in her flower power maxi dress. The colorful garment featured an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Her short blonde hair was casually styled in loose waves while her dainty ears rocked major wooden hoops.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Katy’s makeup was bright and fun, featuring pinky-peach shadow and matching lips.

During today’s working foray, the singer and songwriter was awarded “a plaque commemorating 100 million RIAA song certifications, one of only five artists in history to have topped the milestone with digital singles, and the first-ever Capitol Records artist to do so.”

Perry previously hinted at her news on Tuesday “by posting four photos of lyrics from the song on a notepad — one of which Charlie Puth reposted on his Instagram story, fueling speculation that Puth is either featured on or co-wrote the track,” stated Billboard.

“Puth also commented the cold-face emoji on Perry’s newest post, furthering rumors that “Small Talk” just might be a cool collab between the two.”

Stay tuned for Katy Perry’s newest single, “Small Talk” when the song drops at the stroke of midnight on August 8.