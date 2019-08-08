‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Rare Video Footage Of Baby Layne ‘Dancing’

Chelsea Houska shares her life on Teen Mom 2, but she is also known for sharing some super-sweet snaps of her family on social media. On Wednesday, the mom-of-three took to her Instagram stories to share rare video footage of her youngest daughter, Layne, “dancing” for the camera.

In the video, Layne is standing and “dancing” to a song. She is dancing with the help of her dad, Cole DeBoer, and the song in the background is a country song by Eric Church.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Layne celebrated turning 11-months-old at the end of July. Her birthday is extra special because she was born on the same day as Chelsea. When Chelsea turns 28-years-old at the end of August, Layne will celebrate her first birthday. In the photo she shared capturing Layne’s 11-month-milestone, Chelsea revealed her adorable nickname for her daughter, “Lay Lay Cakes.”

Chelsea Houska was introduced to fans on the hit reality show 16 and Pregnant. The one-hour documentary-style show captured Chelsea’s pregnancy with her first daughter, Aubree. The relationship with her oldest daughter’s father, Adam Lind, didn’t last, though. Chelsea went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2, where her on-again, off-again relationship with her daughter’s father played out. However, Chelsea eventually met Cole DeBoer and the two started dating.

Chelsea recounted their adorable first meeting to Us Weekly and revealed the two met at a gas station, but they didn’t actually talk.

“He was across at the other pump. And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Even though the two didn’t talk at that first meeting, Cole was able to find Chelsea on social media.

“A few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

The two married in October 2016 and, at the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child together. She gave birth to their son, Watson, in 2017. The two had a second wedding later that year and Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Layne, in 2018.

Chelsea Houska and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast are reportedly filming for the new season of the show. Fans can catch up with Chelsea on social media before the show returns to MTV for an all-new season.