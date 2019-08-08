Watch West Indies Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: 1st ODI From Guyana, Start Time, New World Cup Cycle Begins

About a month after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, preparations for 2023 already get underway as West Indies and India open a three-match ODI series.

Less than a month after the conclusion of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, early preparations get underway for the 2013 edition as India continues their tour of the West Indies with the opening match of a three-game one-day international series, one that India Captain Virat Kohli insists is taking place too far in advance to be relevant to India’s 2023 World Cup run, as CricBuzz reported. Instead, Kohli said, the objective of the ODI series is to keep India “at the top.”

Indeed, India ranks second on the ICC ODI world rankings, behind only England, winners of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. India will fight to hold and even improve that ranking in the match that will live stream from Guyana.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the West Indies vs. India 2019 first of three one-day international matches, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 9:30 a.m. Guyana Time on Thursday, August 8, at 15,000-seat Providence Stadium, also known as Guyana National Stadium, in Providence, Guyana.

For Indian viewers, the match will get underway at 7 p.m. India Standard Time. In the Caribbean islands, however, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Eastern Standard Time, or 9:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In Australia, the game gets underway at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 p.m. Western Time.

With England currently consumed by their Ashes Test match series against Australia, as The Inquisitr reported, India has the field all to themselves, and could gain ground and possibly even overtake England at the top of the rankings.

England play only Test matches in the new ICC World Test Championship — interrupted only by a five-match T20 series in New Zealand — until February of 2020. They play their next ODI match on February 4 in South Africa, according to CricInfo.

For West Indies, who are languishing in ninth place on the ICC ODI table, the highlight of the three-match series may be the final appearances in international matches by legendary power-batsman Chris Gayle, who had intended to retire following the World Cup, but changed his mind and said he play in the India ODI series, according to ESPN, but is expected to bow out sometime during or after the three-game set.

Watch a video preview of the West Indies-India ODI series opening in Providence, Guyana, courtesy of CricBuzz.

Here are the expected teams for the West Indies vs. India first ODI match.

West Indies: 1. Chris Gayle, 2. Evin Lewis/John Campbell, 3. Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. Roston Chase, 7. Jason Holder (captain), 8. Keemo Paul, 9. Kemar Roach, 10. Oshane Thomas, 11. Sheldon Cottrell.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. KL Rahul, 5. Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav/Shreyas Iyer, 6. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper) 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Khaleel Ahmed/Navdeep Saini, 11. Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies power-batting legend Chris Gayle may be playing in his final ODI series. Clive Mason / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the ODI series-opening West Indies vs. India match, while in the Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean Player has rights to the India tour of the West Indies series.

For fans inside India, SonyLIV has the live streaming rights to the ODI series.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the West Indies vs. India clash in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the ODI match in Guyana. Another option is Hotstar US, which streams India national team cricket matches.