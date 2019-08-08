‘Teen Mom OG’ Mom Mackenzie McKee ‘Feels Cute’ During Her Workout, Shares Gorgeous Snap

The cast of Teen Mom OG grew by one mom on Monday night when Mackenzie McKee was added to the cast for the last few episodes. Mackenzie caught fans up with what has been going on in her life as she continues to update fans about her life on social media.

One thing that Mackenzie is not shy about is working out. The fit mom-of-three is often in the gym and even recently took part in a bikini competition. On Wednesday night, Mackenzie took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself with her followers.

The photo shows Mackenzie looking at the camera wearing a pink shirt and her blonde hair down. She revealed that she “felt cute” during her daily workout.

Mackenzie may have just been added to the hit reality television show, but this isn’t the first time she has been on MTV. She was introduced to viewers on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Following that, she was selected for the spinoff show Teen Mom 3. The show followed Mackenzie, as well as Alex Sekella, Katie Yeager, and Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus. The show was short-lived, however, and was canceled after only one season.

Following the cancellation of the show, there were rumors that Mackenzie was being considered for Teen Mom 2. The spot eventually went to Briana DeJesus, who continues to share her life on it today. Mackenzie did a one-hour special for MTV, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that rumors again started to swirl about her possibly being added to a Teen Mom show.

On Monday night’s episode, fans watched as Mackenzie was open about the suspicions she had about her husband, Josh McKee, potentially cheating on her. The two eventually talked about things and worked everything out, but it was another scene that Mackenzie revealed was the hardest for her to film.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie took to social media and revealed that filming with her mother and talking about her mom’s chemotherapy treatments was the “hardest scene” she has had to film.

Mackenzie is the mom of three kids and will be sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for at least the rest of the season. While she is currently cast as a “guest mom,” rumors suggest that if audiences enjoy her story, she may be asked to join the cast full-time. Bristol Palin quit the show after just one season, leaving the cast with just four moms.

Fans can tune in to an all-new episode of Teen Mom OG Monday night on MTV.