Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Semi-Sheer Nude Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro has flaunted her figure in outfits for numerous brands over the years, and her latest campaign is with the brand Boohoo. Del Toro shared a snap from the campaign today on Instagram and explained a little bit about the brand’s BYOB (bring your own body) concept.

In the picture, Del Toro posed in a one-shoulder nude dress that stretched across her body and showcased just a hint of cleavage. A large cutout highlighted a section of her toned abdomen, and the bottom portion of the dress hugged her curves perfectly.

Though it may not be evident at first glance, the bottom of the dress was semi-sheer, and Del Toro’s white bikini bottoms were visible underneath the piece. The beauty’s hair was down in loose, wavy locks that wouldn’t look out of place on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and some retro bejeweled sunglasses.

Del Toro explained what the campaign concept meant to her in the caption, and encouraged her fans to wear what makes them confident. She expressed pride at being involved in such a worthy campaign, and the snap received over 5,600 likes within just five hours from Del Toro’s fans.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of how incredible Del Toro looked in the outfit, and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re perfect!” one fan said.

“You are beyond beautiful,” another follower stated.

Another fan praised the way Del Toro explained the campaign and her thoughts on it, and commented, “insightful and deep, I like it.”

The campaign encourages individuals to embrace their bodies, and that’s something Del Toro knows how to do well. The model isn’t afraid to flaunt her buxom figure in skimpy swimwear and regularly shows off her enviable physique on Instagram.

In a recent series of posts, Del Toro was in Mexico with a group of other models, and she brought a wide variety of bikinis to wear while lounging in the sun. From an orange one-piece that had so many cutouts that it was practically a bikini to a yellow bikini that could barely contain her curves, Del Toro definitely bared her body in the Mexican sunshine.

The model even surprised her fans by sharing a shot of herself completely nude, lounging on an orange daybed after a day in the sunshine. In the spicy shot, the babe wore nothing except for a large hat.