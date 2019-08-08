‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Executive Discusses The End Of The TV Series

Executive producer Gale Anne Hurd talks about how she would like 'The Walking Dead' TV series to end.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

With the recent conclusion of Robert Kirkman’s Walking Dead comics, fans have been reevaluating the television series on which it is based. This is also something that appears to have been on the minds of those involved with the TV series as well.

In the comics, a time jump occurred and readers got to see a much older Carl Grimes living a happy life with his wife, Sophia, and their daughter, Andrea. In this world, walkers are hardly seen anymore and, as a result of this, the series concluded on a hopeful not. This is something that The Walking Dead‘s executive producer Gale Anne Hurd would also like to see occur in the TV series.

“I loved that [the comics] had a hopeful [ending], a hopeful world,” Hurd said at San Diego Comic-Con, according to Comic Book.

It is this hopeful ending that Hurd is hoping to see follow through into the television adaptation of The Walking Dead. However, Hurd was quick to point out that even though the comics have now concluded, it doesn’t mean that the TV series will also wind up soon.

“We have a long way to go before we get there,” she promised.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman also assured TV fans during San Diego Comic-Con that the TV series would not end on a surprise episode as it happened with the comics.

“Anyone that’s concerned that the fact that this comic book wrapped up means that Season 10 is going to somehow spontaneously end on Episode 4 as a surprise, that is not going to happen,” Kirkman said.

Until Issue 193 was published, there was no hint the comic book series would end. In fact, Kirkman had gone out of his way to make sure it was a surprise, even going so far as to commission artwork for covers of issues that he knew wasn’t going to be printed.

Kirkman also explained that he is working with AMC to discover if there are areas of the comics that didn’t get covered enough and could translate into bigger storylines on the TV version of The Walking Dead. This means that there is still plenty of content to be covered in AMC’s The Walking Dead, including the time that was skipped over between the last two issues of the comics.

The Walking Dead returns in October for Season 10. You can view the new trailer below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.